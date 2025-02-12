Anthony Gordon Injury: Training Wednesday
Gordon (thigh) was back in training Wednesday, according to his club.
Gordon is back with the team training Wednesday after missing out over the weekend on the club's FA Cup bout. This is solid news for the winger, as he still has a few days to recover before their next match and appears to be in a decent spot. That said, he will hope to be fit for Saturday's contest against Manchester City, likely seeing the start if healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now