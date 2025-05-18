Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ezri Konsa headshot

Ezri Konsa News: Goal and clean sheet Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Konsa scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Konsa had an excellent match Friday, highlighted by his goal in the 59th minute assisted by Ollie Watkins, his second Premier League goal of the season. He took a season-high two shots and created one chance on the attack. He also kept his third consecutive clean sheet as he contributed one tackle, one interception and three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.

Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now