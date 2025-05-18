Ezri Konsa News: Goal and clean sheet Friday

Konsa scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Konsa had an excellent match Friday, highlighted by his goal in the 59th minute assisted by Ollie Watkins, his second Premier League goal of the season. He took a season-high two shots and created one chance on the attack. He also kept his third consecutive clean sheet as he contributed one tackle, one interception and three clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.