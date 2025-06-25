Menu
Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5

Fantasy Premier League Tips: Rankings for Gameweeks 1-5

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on June 25, 2025
This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.

The Premier League released all 380 fixtures for the 2025/26 season in mid-June. Things will change here and there due to Cups, but the biggest gameweeks are decided. Liverpool open the season Friday, Aug. 15 at home against Bournemouth. On the final matchday, Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace, while Liverpool host Brentford and Manchester City host Aston Villa.

New this season, there will be no Boxing Day matches, at least for now. Since Dec. 27 is a Saturday, that's when the gameweek is expected to begin. Of course, due to TV rights, the only confirmed days and times are in Gameweek 1.

It's never too early to start projecting. There's a long way to go in the transfer window and for the purpose of these rankings, I didn't change the starting XIs for any of the games since it's so far out.

However, I did build projections for all the games, so there's a general idea of what to expect from the known players who will likely be starting every match such as Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland and... take your pick.

2025/26 FPL Season Projections

I have a general base for season projections, but since it's still early in the transfer window, I don't want to put those out in the world just yet. Expect full season projections to come mid-July, which is about when the FPL game will be released.

Roughly about two weeks before the season starts, I'll release Gameweek 1 rankings.

Way Too Early FPL Projections for Gameweeks 1-5

These are far from perfect. Some of the positions for new players are guesses since the actual FPL game hasn't been released for 2025/26. Unlike my weekly projections which change by the day (and hour), there's no use in changing lineups between gameweeks. The starters I'm projecting for Gameweek 1 are the same for Gameweek 5.

Even then, Gameweek 1 predicted starters are a massive guess. The promoted teams haven't even started in the market and there are plenty of others who will be added in the next two months. I'd guess a lot of the players I'm projecting to start in late June will not be there in early August.

I adjusted some players who probably won't start the first five matches of the season and/or probably aren't going to go 90 minutes every match.

Otherwise, the projections are what they are. I projected odds and stats for each of the games and sent those numbers to each of the players. Simple.

If people are interested, I'll release similar rankings for Fantrax and Sleeper.

PlayerTeamPosPts
Mohamed SalahLIVM44.80
Bukayo SakaARSM41.95
Alexander IsakNEWF38.31
Erling HaalandMCIF38.21
Ollie WatkinsAVLF35.40
Cole PalmerCHEM33.89
Anthony GordonNEWM33.80
Justin KluivertBOUM33.69
Gabriel MartinelliARSM33.32
Phil FodenMCIM33.23
Florian WirtzLIVM33.10
Jarrod BowenWHUM33.06
Cody GakpoLIVF32.90
Eberechi EzeCRYM32.80
Morgan RogersAVLM32.72
Luis DiazLIVM32.51
Omar MarmoushMCIF32.32
Noni MaduekeCHEM32.31
Ismaila SarrCRYM32.21
Kevin SchadeBREM32.01
Kai HavertzARSF31.92
Daniel MunozCRYD31.61
Jeremy DokuMCIM31.56
Antoine SemenyoBOUM31.46
Alex IwobiFULM31.45
Yoane WissaBREF31.34
Jacob MurphyNEWM31.01
Chris WoodNFOF30.95
Jean-Philippe MatetaCRYF30.79
Yankuba MintehBHAM30.75
Dominic SolankeTOTF30.61
Georginio RutterBHAM30.45
James MaddisonTOTM30.36
Matheus CunhaMUNF30.34
Son Heung-MinTOTM30.11
BetoEVEF29.99
Pedro NetoCHEM29.93
Harry WilsonFULM29.91
Jacob RamseyAVLM29.83
Ian MaatsenAVLD29.80
EvanilsonBOUF29.65
Amad DialloMUNM29.49
Marcus TavernierBOUM29.42
Morgan Gibbs-WhiteNFOM28.87
Bruno FernandesMUNM28.82
Kaoru MitomaBHAM28.81
Emile Smith RoweFULM28.80
Pedro PorroTOTD28.73
Milos KerkezLIVD28.60
Jorgen Strand LarsenWOLF28.56
Mikkel DamsgaardBREM28.38
Dwight McNeilEVEM28.34
Jaidon AnthonyBRNM28.26
Lucas PaquetaWHUM28.19
Tyrick MitchellCRYD28.06
Dejan KulusevskiTOTM27.94
Marc CucurellaCHED27.94
Junior FirpoLEED27.92
Callum Hudson-OdoiNFOM27.81
Antonee RobinsonFULD27.71
Martin OdegaardARSM27.63
Mikel MerinoARSM27.62
Josko GvardiolMCID27.51
Jurrien TimberARSD27.43
Jean-Ricner BellegardeWOLM27.32
Daniel JamesLEEM27.14
Enzo FernandezCHEM27.13
Diogo DalotMUND27.12
Raul JimenezFULF27.10
Zian FlemmingBRNF27.05
Rayan Ait-NouriMCID27.04
Liam DelapCHEF26.81
GabrielARSD26.65
Lewis HallNEWD26.64
Adrien TruffertBOUD26.35
Marcus EdwardsBRNM26.35
Brenden AaronsonLEEM26.34
Hugo BuenoWOLD26.33
Patrick DorguMUND26.32
John McGinnAVLM26.17
Declan RiceARSM26.14
ThiagoBREF26.13
Carlos AlcarazEVEM26.09
Wilfried GnontoLEEM25.91
Aaron Wan-BissakaWHUD25.73
Tosin AdarabioyoCHED25.71
EmersonWHUD25.63
Marshall MunetsiWOLM25.63
Mohammed KudusWHUM25.61
Reece JamesCHED25.55
Manuel AkanjiMCID25.52
Matty CashAVLD25.50
Rodrigo GomesWOLM25.36
HannibalBRNM25.36
Anthony ElangaNFOM25.28
Iliman NdiayeEVEF25.22
Timothy CastagneFULD25.12
Patrick RobertsSUNM24.87
Virgil van DijkLIVD24.84
Neco WilliamsNFOD24.80
Enzo Le FeeSUNM24.75
Trai HumeSUND24.71
Danny WelbeckBHAF24.70
Alexis Mac AllisterLIVM24.70
Jayden BogleLEED24.59
Bruno GuimaraesNEWM24.59
Eliezer MayendaSUNF24.57
Pervis EstupinanBHAD24.57
Ibrahima KonateLIVD24.52
Conor BradleyLIVD24.52
Jake O'BrienEVED24.36
Joel PiroeLEEF24.32
Romaine MundleSUNM24.30
Youri TielemansAVLM24.20
Valentino LivramentoNEWD24.11
Michael KayodeBRED24.06
Connor RobertsBRND24.05
Ola AinaNFOD24.03
Fabian ScharNEWD24.01
Tomas SoucekWHUM23.89
JoelintonNEWM23.87
Harry MaguireMUND23.84
Lucas PiresBRND23.83
William SalibaARSD23.70
Destiny UdogieTOTD