This article is part of our Fantasy Premier League Rankings series.

The Premier League released all 380 fixtures for the 2025/26 season in mid-June. Things will change here and there due to Cups, but the biggest gameweeks are decided. Liverpool open the season Friday, Aug. 15 at home against Bournemouth. On the final matchday, Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace, while Liverpool host Brentford and Manchester City host Aston Villa.

New this season, there will be no Boxing Day matches, at least for now. Since Dec. 27 is a Saturday, that's when the gameweek is expected to begin. Of course, due to TV rights, the only confirmed days and times are in Gameweek 1.

It's never too early to start projecting. There's a long way to go in the transfer window and for the purpose of these rankings, I didn't change the starting XIs for any of the games since it's so far out.

However, I did build projections for all the games, so there's a general idea of what to expect from the known players who will likely be starting every match such as Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland and... take your pick.

2025/26 FPL Season Projections

I have a general base for season projections, but since it's still early in the transfer window, I don't want to put those out in the world just yet. Expect full season projections to come mid-July, which is about when the FPL game will be released.

Roughly about two weeks before the season starts, I'll release Gameweek 1 rankings.

Way Too Early FPL Projections for Gameweeks 1-5

These are far from perfect. Some of the positions for new players are guesses since the actual FPL game hasn't been released for 2025/26. Unlike my weekly projections which change by the day (and hour), there's no use in changing lineups between gameweeks. The starters I'm projecting for Gameweek 1 are the same for Gameweek 5.

Even then, Gameweek 1 predicted starters are a massive guess. The promoted teams haven't even started in the market and there are plenty of others who will be added in the next two months. I'd guess a lot of the players I'm projecting to start in late June will not be there in early August.

I adjusted some players who probably won't start the first five matches of the season and/or probably aren't going to go 90 minutes every match.

Otherwise, the projections are what they are. I projected odds and stats for each of the games and sent those numbers to each of the players. Simple.

If people are interested, I'll release similar rankings for Fantrax and Sleeper.