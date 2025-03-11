Hamed Traore News: Bangs goal in victory

Traore scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Reims. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Traore had a solid outing once again, proving to be a real threat for Auxerre this season. Against Reims on Sunday, he scored his tenth goal of the season in 22 league appearances. The Ivorian has been impressive, slightly overperforming his xG (7.2), and being a key factor in Auxerre's strong campaign. He will look to continue his good form while on loan from Bournemouth against Nice on Friday.