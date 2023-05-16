Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 37

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Lukasz Fabianski (46-percent rostered): Despite losing 2-0 to Brentford at the weekend, Fabianski still managed 10 Fantrax points on the back of seven saves. He has an easier matchup in Gameweek 37 with a home clash against relegation-threatened Leeds, making Fabianski a viable streaming option where available.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Tierney (52 percent): Tierney is technically over the 50-percent cutoff, but he is an excellent defensive pickup where he remains available following last week's start. Oleksandr Zinchenko could miss the final weeks of the season making Tierney a locked-in starter and though Arsenal have likely bottled their chance at the title, they have two plus matchups remaining away to Nottingham Forest and home against Wolves. Jakub Kiwior (19 percent) is also an intriguing option for the Gunners after making three-straight starts, though he lacks the upside of Tierney at left-back.

Levi Colwill (16 percent): Colwill has started five of Brighton's past 10 league matches, scoring over 10 points in three of them. All three of those performances came on the back of clean sheets. While Colwill doesn't have a ton of upside, Brighton get another double gameweek with a great matchup against Southampton followed by a difficult home tilt against Manchester City. Given that Adam Webster remains a doubt, Colwill could start both of those.

MIDFIELDERS

Kevin Schade (seven percent): Schade was a recommended pickup a few weeks ago and is back on the list following his 12-point performance during Sunday's 2-0 win over West Ham despite not getting on the scoresheet. Schade has upside when starting, as he can generate floor points from attacking actions. It's not the easiest final two fixtures against Spurs and Manchester City, but the Tottenham match at the weekend is at least worth considering Schade for.

Ryan Christie (13 percent): This isn't the best week to pick up Christie with a home match against Manchester United, but the midfielder has been performing of late with three of his last four matches producing at least 9.5 fantasy points. Christie is similar to Schade as a player who generates a ton of floor points due to his role on set pieces. With both Marcus Tavernier and Hamed Traore set to remain out with injury, Christie will continue in that role.

FORWARDS

Noni Madueke (41 percent): I'm leaving Madueke here mainly because forward is a wasteland on the waiver wire. Madueke has started three-straight matches and Chelsea get a double gameweek, albeit with difficult fixtures away at both Manchester clubs.

Taiwo Awoniyi (25 percent): Awoniyi has back-to-back braces after scoring twice against Chelsea at the weekend. It's a difficult matchup against Arsenal, but Forest end the season with a trip to Crystal Palace. At this point in the season, anyone showing a pulse at forward on the waiver wire should be picked up and Awoniyi is at least going to start and has upside at a thin position.

Of course, if your league allows you to wait until the last minute when early lineups come out, there figures to be random players who show up in starting XIs for the teams that have nothing to play for.