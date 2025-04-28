Hugo Ekitike News: Goal, assist in rout
Ekitike scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus RB Leipzig.
Ekitike continues to shine as the main man in a Frankfurt attack that are finding their feet after losing Omar Marmoush. Ekitike added a pair of goal contributions Saturday and continues to lead the line. Ekitike will have offers from around Europe after an excellent first full campaign in Frankfurt.
