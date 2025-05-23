Joelinton Injury: Receives new injection in knee

Joelinton received a new injection in his knee as he continues to recover from his injury. He is making good progress but is aiming to return for the pre-season, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "No, Joelinton won't be back, he has had another injection in his knee. He is making good progress, we envisage he will be back pre-season with no problems."

Joelinton will miss the season finale against Everton on Saturday as expected since he is still recovering from his knee injury and recently received a new injection. He is aiming to return fully fit for the pre-season to be ready for the next campaign with Newcastle. During his absence, Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon have seen increased playing time depending on the system.