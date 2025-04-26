John Tolkin Injury: Forced off after collision

Tolkin (concussion) was forced off in the 41st minute of Saturday's 4-3 victory against Gladbach after a head collision but is expected to be dealing with only a minor issue, according to coach Marcel Rapp. "It didn't look as serious as David's injury last week. He's doing well. He's currently undergoing treatment for a concussion, but it's not too noticeable. We can assume he'll be fit to play next week."

