Jorgen Strand Larsen News: 14 goals in first Premier League season

Strand Larsen started in 30 of his 35 appearances while registering 14 goals on 54 shots and four assists on 21 chances created in the Premier League.

Strand Larsen stepped into Wolves this season and produced a decent season for the club in his debut, earning a starting role in his first campaign. He would fall just one short of being the club's top scorer, netting 14 goals compared to Matheus Cunha's 15. This improves on last season's goal contribution total with Celta Vigo of 16, appearing to be adjusting to life in the Premier League just fine, and hopefully helps lead his team to a more successful season than the last.