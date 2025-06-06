Keane Lewis-Potter News: Versatile in left flank

Lewis-Potter notched one goal and three assists across 38 appearances (36 starts) in the Premier League. He also recorded 26 chances created, 78 crosses, 49 tackles and 66 clearances.

Lewis-Potter spent most of the season playing as a left-back, a role he had in each of his final 23 starts, but he also operated as a left wing-back, left midfielder and left winger at times. Lewis-Potter is certainly better suited for an attacking role, but he has shown in the last two seasons that he can get the job done on the left side of the defense. That said, it remains to be seen if he'll remain a regular in 2025/26, especially if Rico Henry is able to return following the injury problems that have limited him over the last two seasons.