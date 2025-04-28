Miguel Almiron News: Four shots, no goal
Almiron recorded four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Orlando City SC.
Almiron saw a third straight match with four shots Saturday but still failed to find the back of the net, making this three straight games without a goal. This comes after seeing goals in back-to-back outings, remaining at two in nine appearances this season. Despite this, he still seems to be one of the club's best bets for a goal when taking the field, as he holds plenty of experience and has started in all nine appearances this campaign.
