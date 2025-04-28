Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Four shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Almiron recorded four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Orlando City SC.

Almiron saw a third straight match with four shots Saturday but still failed to find the back of the net, making this three straight games without a goal. This comes after seeing goals in back-to-back outings, remaining at two in nine appearances this season. Despite this, he still seems to be one of the club's best bets for a goal when taking the field, as he holds plenty of experience and has started in all nine appearances this campaign.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now