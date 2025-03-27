Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 6: Kelvin Yeboah Can't Stop Scoring

This article is part of our Sorare series.

The international break is over and players are returning to their respective clubs to resume MLS play. With most teams five games in, there's just enough data to determine which teams are legit and which could see some regression. New coaches are putting their stamp on teams.

While Philadelphia players are thriving, players like Marcel Hartel in St. Louis City have had a different role that isn't as fantasy relevant. Montreal's incompetent front office sacked coach Laurent Courtois after a winless start to the season (all matches on the road), adding to the chaos that is Major League Soccer.

In week six, the first-place team in MLS is the biggest underdog on the board.

Sorare GW 66 // MLS Week 6

Let's start this game week by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups with win odds highlighted below.

Inter Miami 59.53% vs. Philadelphia Union Chicago Fire 59.39% vs. CF Montreal Minnesota United 54.83% vs. Real Salt Lake FC Dallas 51.98% vs. Sporting Kansas City Atlanta United 48.53% vs. New York City FC

Optimal Plays

GOALKEEPERS

Carlos Coronel (RBNY) $31.87 at New England

Coronel returns from international duty with Paraguay, having sat on the bench for both World Cup qualifiers. He'll be ready to go against New England despite some jetlag. New England has been flat-out awful to start the season, scoring just one goal in four matches (on only five shots on goal).

Coronel is in great form with clean sheets in two of his last three and an all-around score of 22.3 against Orlando City. While New England hasn't shown the fantasy upside for opposing keepers, I like Coronel to score well on the road. To sweeten the deal, the New York Red Bulls have a favorable upcoming schedule, hosting Chicago, DC United, and CF Montreal in its next five matches. Coronel should be a top option over the next month.

Coronel's last three matches courtesy of SorareData.

Other Options: Patrick Schulte (CLB) $41.66 at DC; Brad Stuver (ATX) $41.21 at St. Louis City; James Pantemis (POR) $28.03 vs. Houston; Brad Guzan (ATL) $25.53 vs. NYCFC; Dayne St. Clair (MIN) $24.86 vs. Real Salt Lake; Chris Brady (CHI) $22.54 vs. Montreal; Ben Lundt (STL) $16.45 vs. Austin; Maarten Paes (DAL) $16.37 vs. Sporting KC

DEFENDERS

Julian Aude (LAG) $8.48 vs. Orlando City

Aude was the starting left-back last season until a groin injury held him out of the squad. John Nelson stepped up and didn't relinquish the job for the remainder of the season. Nelson started at the beginning of 2025, but due to rotation and poor form, Aude has won back the starting gig. Nelson is also battling an injury, making Aude the clear-cut starter.

Aude has started the last three matches and has been phenomenal, regardless of the metric.

Aude's last three matches

He's averaging 82.82 SO5 points and an all-around average of 33.88. His Sofascore player rating average is 7.7. Aude is on fire and the Galaxy didn't even keep a clean sheet in any of those matches. I'm expecting goals in the home matchup against Orlando City.

The Orlando City attack has shown their clinicality with Marco Pasalic making the team forget about Facundo Torres. On the defensive end, Orlando is conceding 2.2 goals per game, adding assist upside for Aude in a match where the LA Galaxy are projected to score 1.69 goals. Aude should push forward down the left flank and get into plenty of open space with Orlando City's offensive-minded right-back Alex Freeman likely to go forward throughout the match.

Aude's Sofascore Heatmap

Other Options: Kai Wagner (PHI) $89.78 at Inter Miami; Walker Zimmerman (NSH) $47.19 vs. Cincinnati; Jordi Alba (MIA) $36.89 vs. Philadelphia; Henry Kessler (STL) $19.20 vs. Austin; Noah Eile (RBNY) $14.35 at New England; Pedro Amador (ATL) $13.80 vs. NYCFC; Brooks Lennon (ATL) $12.81 vs. NYCFC; Franco Escobar (HOU) $10.32 at Portland; Andrew Gutman (CHI) $6.87 vs. Montreal; Jimer Fory (POR) $4.23 vs. Houston; Jack Elliott (CHI) $4.02 vs. Montreal; Osaze Urhoghide (DAL) $3.04 vs. Sporting KC

MIDFIELDERS

Cristian Espinoza (SJ) $29.22 vs. Seattle

Bruce Arena's hot start has gone ice cold as San Jose has lost three straight matches. Win or lose, Espinoza will get his 10 or more all-around score.

Espinoza's start to the 2025 MLS season, courtesy of SorareData.

At face value, a matchup with Seattle isn't a spot you usually would attack. However, with all the injuries and congested fixtures to start the season, Seattle hasn't scored a goal away from home (two matches). Espinoza continues to take all set pieces (94% share, 100% share with Hernan Lopez out), giving him plenty of assist opportunities. Over the past year, Espinoza has been in the 95th percentile amongst attacking midfielders, with 0.45 assists per 90. He validates that by being in the 99th percentile of expected assisted goals per 90 at 0.43 per FBRef.

Espinoza also has two smash-spot fixtures in his next three matches after this matchup. Although a road trip to LAFC is sandwiched between them, home matches against DC United and Sporting Kansas City await.

Other Options: Marcel Hartel (STL) $47.55 vs. Austin; Jeppe Tverskov (SD) $45.16 vs. LAFC; Albert Rusnak (SEA) $40.17 at San Jose; Luciano Acosta (DAL) $33.93 vs. Sporting KC; Edvard Sandvik Tagseth (NSH) $26.43 vs. Cincinnati; Pep Biel (CLT) $21.44 at Colorado; Marco Pasalic (ORL) $21.44 at LA Galaxy; Anders Dreyer (SD) $21.04 vs. LAFC; Sergio Busquets (MIA) $19.97 vs. Philadelphia; Dylan Chambost (CLB) $16.75 at DC; Sebastian Berhalter (VAN) $16.43 at Toronto; David Pereira da Costa (POR) $15.03 vs. Houston; David Ayala (POR) $12.82 vs. Houston; Telasco Jose Segovia (MIA) $8.43 vs. Philadelphia; Federico Redondo (MIA) $3.61 vs. Philadelphia; Joaquin Pereyra (MIN) $2.60 vs. Real Salt Lake

FORWARDS

Kelvin Yeboah (MIN) $36.07 vs. Real Salt Lake

Yeboah is the heart and soul of this Minnesota United attack. The offense runs through him and he has four of Minnesota's seven goals this season. Yeboah has already scored 80 or more SO5 points in two matches, a rare feat for your typical forward.

His mix of all-around score and decisive capability makes him an elite forward option. The matchup is favorable as Real Salt Lake visits the "Wonderwall" at Allianz Field. Yeboah is tied with Hugo Cuypers and Luis Suarez for the highest goal-scoring implied odds nearing 50 percent this weekend. I like Yeboah to score a goal at plus-money odds.

Other Options: Gabriel Pec (LAG) $47.49 vs. Orlando; Luis Suarez (MIA) $41.60 vs. Philadelphia; Martin Ojeda (ORL) $40.40 at LA Galaxy; Christian Benteke (DC) $30.26 vs. Columbus; Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL) $29.16 vs. NYCFC; Hugo Cuypers (CHI) $24.88 vs. Montreal; Santiago Moreno (POR) $21.42 vs. Houston; Petar Musa (DAL) $18.86 vs. Sporting KC; Miguel Almiron (ATL) $15.03 vs. NYCFC; Federico Bernardeschi (TOR) $14.93 vs. Vancouver; Antony (POR) $14.81 vs. Houston; Cristian Arango (SJ) $14.03 vs. Seattle; Tadeo Allende (MIA) $13.02 vs. Philadelphia; Jonathan Bamba (CHI) $11.42 vs. Montreal; Philip Zinckernagel (CHI) $9.02 vs. Montreal

