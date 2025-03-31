Miguel Almiron News: Nets first goal of season
Almiron scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory against New York City FC.
Almiron is back on the score board with his first goal since his return to MLS. He just returned from international break with Paraguay, starting all five games played with a goal and an assist with nine tackles and seven chances created.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now