Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Miguel Almiron headshot

Miguel Almiron News: Nets first goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Almiron scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory against New York City FC.

Almiron is back on the score board with his first goal since his return to MLS. He just returned from international break with Paraguay, starting all five games played with a goal and an assist with nine tackles and seven chances created.

Miguel Almiron
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now