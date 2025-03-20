Miles Robinson Injury: Back with group Thursday

Robinson (undisclosed) trained with the group Thursday but remains questionable for Saturday's match against Atlanta United, Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press reports.

Robinson suffered an injury during Cincinnati's 2-0 loss to Charlotte last Saturday, but his return to full training suggests the center-back should have a decent shot at keeping his place in the lineup for this upcoming contest. Robinson has started in each of Cincinnati's four games this season, tallying 23 clearances, six interceptions and three tackles in that span.