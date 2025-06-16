Piotr Zielinski Injury: Unavailable for a few games

Zielinski sustained a calf injury while with Poland and will skip the first three FIFA Club World Cup games, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Zielinski has made the trip to the United States but will be sidelined for a while due to a muscular issue. With Hakan Calhanoglu (ankle) also on the mend, Kristjan Asllani, Davide Frattesi and Petar Sucic are the next men up in the midfield.