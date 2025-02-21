Fantasy Soccer
Ritsu Doan headshot

Ritsu Doan News: Scores twice late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Doan scored two goals while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing once inaccurately and making six tackles (winning all six) during Friday's 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Doan found the back of the net in the 76th and 92nd minutes scoring Freiburg's final two goals while leading the team in shots and tackles. The goals were the first since January 14th for Doan who has combined for six shots and two chances created over his last three starts.

Ritsu Doan
SC Freiburg
