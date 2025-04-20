Fantasy Soccer
Sergio Busquets headshot

Sergio Busquets News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Busquets generated one tackle (one won) and two clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew.

Busquets kept his third clean sheet of the season Saturday, including his second in a row. He won one tackle, made two clearances and won five duels on the defensive end. He also created two chances as he played the full 90 minutes for the seventh time in eight matches this season.

Sergio Busquets
Inter Miami CF
