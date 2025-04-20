Sergio Busquets News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Busquets generated one tackle (one won) and two clearances in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Columbus Crew.
Busquets kept his third clean sheet of the season Saturday, including his second in a row. He won one tackle, made two clearances and won five duels on the defensive end. He also created two chances as he played the full 90 minutes for the seventh time in eight matches this season.
