Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW21

What a start to the postseason! On Tuesday, Atlanta prevailed on penalty kicks in Montreal. Josef Martinez had a brace, but it wasn't enough against his old team. On Wednesday, Vancouver used the supercross fiasco at BC Place to their advantage, steamrolling Portland 5-0 at Providence Park. Several questionable lineup decisions from Phil Neville fueled the Whitecaps' buzzsaw, which included a hat trick from Ryan Gauld.

Unsurprisingly, MLS has a fairly weird schedule for the First Round regarding Sorare gameweeks. With each series being a best of three (first to win two matches), some teams could get swept and not have a third match. This weekend's gameweek doesn't include two Game 1 matches (Columbus vs. RBNY & RSL vs. Minnesota), which will be in GW22.

Sorare GW 21 // MLS First Round Matches

Here are the implied odds for each matchup.

Inter Miami 68.97% vs. Atlanta United 17.06% LA Galaxy 65.79% vs. Colorado Rapids 19.01% LAFC 66.58% vs. Vancouver Whitecaps 18.13% Seattle Sounders 56.82% vs. Houston Dynamo 22.42% Orlando City 56.50% vs. Charlotte 24.21% FC Cincinnati 52.36% vs. NYCFC 27.78%

Top Goalkeeper Options

John McCarthy (LAG) $3.78 vs. Colorado

The Galaxy have conceded in seven straight matches, but that could change in this matchup. Colorado are likely to be missing key player Djordje Mihailovic, who suffered a sprained ankle in the regular season finale. Injuries or not, McCarthy is usually forced into action, allowing for save opportunities. With the matchup, this could be a spot where he has a floor of around 45 SO5 points and a ceiling of 80-plus in a clean sheet.

Stefan Frei (SEA) $2.67 vs. Houston

Frei might be the better of the two top options, but it's close. While Houston have been much better this season on the road (8th overall), goals have still been an issue, averaging 1.29 xGF per away match (15th overall). Houston are also getting close to full strength with Hector Herrera back in time for the playoffs. Frei feels a little more risky than McCarthy but has a chance to put up an excellent score if the Seattle backline can keep a clean sheet (40-percent implied chance).

Secondary Options: Hugo Lloris (LAFC) $7.33 vs. Vancouver; Pedro Gallese (ORL) $4.30 vs. Charlotte; Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) $5.31 at Orlando City

Top Defender Options

Jordi Alba (MIA) $4.55 vs. Atlanta

After a slow start, Alba added two assists in the second half of the win against New England. With that performance, Alba has scored 60-plus SO5 points in seven of his last nine starts. With Kai Wagner's season over, Alba is the top MLS defender option for the remainder of the playoffs.

Yeimar Gomez (SEA) $3.79 vs. Houston

I know this seems like a broken record, but Yeimar is the top center-back option in MLS. In the last match against Portland, he scored a goal from a corner en route to an 87.16 SO5 score. Last match against Houston on Sept. 28, Yeimar scored 87.08 points without a decisive.

Secondary Options: Miki Yamane (LAG) $0.76 vs. Colorado; Jackson Ragen (SEA) $3.29 vs. Houston; Rafael Santos (ORL) $0.76 vs. Charlotte; Aaron Long (LAFC) $0.51 vs. Vancouver

Top Midfielder Options

Riqui Puig (LAG) $28.11 vs. Colorado

Evander fell flat for one of his worst performances of the season in the midweek Wild Card slate. He was my highest projected scorer, and I'm hoping Puig doesn't fall flat in a similar scenario. Colorado have limped into the postseason, losing their last four matches. Puig hasn't scored under 60 SO5 points in his last 12 games, and I project him to be in the 80-plus range again.

Riqui Puig's last 12 matches courtesy of SorareData

Albert Rusnak (SEA) $4.04 vs. Houston

Rusnak has a pretty safe floor with his monopoly on set pieces. His floor has a perfect complement of upside when you have guys like Yeimar Gomez attacking balls driven into the box on corners.

Seattle's set piece takers courtesy of our RotoWire Player Pages.

While Houston are strong defensively, I think you can pencil Rusnak in for a 50-plus point performance with the upside of 75-plus points with a decisive.

Secondary Options: Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC) $3.55 vs. Vancouver; Timothy Tillman (LAFC) $1.01 vs. Vancouver; Facundo Torres (ORL) $3.51 vs. Charlotte; Martin Ojeda (ORL) $1.01 vs. Charlotte; Luciano Acosta (CIN) $8.61 vs. NYCFC; Sergio Busquets (MIA) $1.77 vs. Atlanta; Santiago Rodriguez (NYC) $4.81 at Cincinnati; Hector Herrera (HOU) $2.03 at Seattle

Top Forward Options

Gabriel Pec (LAG) $40.85 vs. Colorado

Like Puig, Pec is in a great spot facing a Colorado team that concedes goals (14 goals allowed in their last six matches). If you have Puig and Pec, you are loving life for what should be a high output from both players.

Pec's last 13 starts courtesy of SorareData

Lionel Messi (MIA) $31.66 vs. Atlanta United

Inter Miami get an inspired Atlanta United team on short rest, having played in Montreal on Tuesday. The quick turnaround will benefit the older legs of Inter Miami, like Messi, who only had to play 33 minutes off the bench in the last match. I know it's as chalky as Kaylyn Kyle picking him to score on every MLS 360 show, but Messi is almost locked for a decisive against Atlanta.

Secondary Options: Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $10.13 vs. Vancouver; Luis Suarez (MIA) $7.60 vs. Atlanta; Dejan Joveljic (LAG) $1.27 vs. Colorado; Joseph Paintsil (LAG) $3.04 vs. Colorado; Luca Orellano (CIN) $4.20 vs. NYCFC; Jordan Morris (SEA) $2.53 vs. Houston;

Favorite Lineup

Courtesy of the SorareData Concept Builder

