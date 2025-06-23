Tai Baribo Injury: Exits Israel
Baribo (calf) has left Israel safely, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.
Baribo is seeing an extremely positive update after he was stuck in Israel while completing paperwork for a green card, with the forward exiting Israel and having landed outside the nation. This is great news, although a return to the States is still up in the air for the forward. Not to mention the forward is also dealing with a calf injury he is yet to heal from, likely still out a few more weeks. He is a top player in the league with 13 goals and one assist in 16 appearances, so he will hope to return to action soon.
