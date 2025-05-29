Yehor Yarmolyuk News: Inks long-term contract

Yarmolyuk has signed a new long-term contract with Brentford, accoridng to his club.

Yarmolyuk looks to be a member of Brentford for the next few seasons to come after inking a contract through 2031, with the club having the option to extend a further season. This comes after starting in 15 of his 31 appearances last league season, notching most of his work on the defensive side of the ball. He will likely see decent time moving forward following the new deal, but won't see much value until he sees a goal contribution, still without one in the past two campaigns.