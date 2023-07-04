2023 Wimbledon Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 7/5

This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

Wednesday at Wimbledon will feature a mix of matches from the first round and second round. Players lucky enough to complete their openers before the onset of darkness Monday will continue along their planned schedules, while many will be playing catch-up after the majority of Tuesday's action from the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London got rained out. A local crowd favorite has a nice opportunity to pull off an upset Wednesday, while big-serving Atlanta natives in both the men's and women's draws have winnable matches in front of them, and a teenage potential future star is set for her first taste of Wimbledon main draw action.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams such as Wimbledon are best of five sets, while women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be considered overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Wimbledon Picks: Upset Alert

Jodie Burrage (+350) vs. Daria Kasatkina

Burrage has enjoyed a nice grass court season in her native England, including a run to the final of the Nottingham Open. The Brit further ingratiated herself with the crowd at last year's Wimbledon when she fed a lightheaded ball boy some "Percy Pigs" candy from her tennis bag during her first-round loss to Lesia Tsurenko. One year later, Burrage picked up her first Wimbledon win in convincing 6-1, 6-3 fashion over Caty McNally. This feel-good story doesn't have to end just yet, as Burrage's second-round opponent hasn't had the most favorable history at Wimbledon. Kasatkina has been past the second round at the grass court major only once since 2017 despite being ranked in the top 30 for the majority of that span. The Russian has one of the weakest serves on the WTA Tour, which puts Kasatkina behind early in rallies, and getting the upper hand back is difficult on the fast-bouncing grass.

Alycia Parks (+160) vs. Ana Bogdan

While Kasatkina's serve drags her down on grass, Parks gets the most out of her booming serve on this surface. The 22-year-old Atlanta native won an indoor hard court title in Lyon earlier this year, and while Parks has struggled to find consistency, she should be the one dictating play against Bogdan, who is ranked six spots behind Parks at No. 57 in the world. Bogdan's coming off a nice upset win over No. 15 seed Liudmila Samsonova in the first round, but the 30-year-old Romanian's just 3-5 at Wimbledon in her career, and 12-21 at Grand Slams overall.

Honorable Mentions

J.J. Wolf (+170) vs. Alexander Bublik

Wimbledon Odds: Lock It In

Christopher Eubanks (-340) vs. Thiago Monteiro

Eubanks' big serve and frequent trips to net make him most effective on grass, and the American just captured a grass-court title in Mallorca in the week leading up to Wimbledon. In addition to a 52-spot advantage in the rankings at No. 43, the 6-foot-7 Eubanks has a decided edge in firepower against Monteiro, who is 7-19 in Grand Slam main draw matches, including an ugly 3-14 mark outside the French Open.

Adrian Mannarino (-425) vs. Alexander Shevchenko

Mannarino gets the most mileage out of his compact, flat groundstrokes on grass. The veteran Frenchman has made the fourth round at Wimbledon on three different occasions, and he's enjoying a strong grass court season in 2023. Mannarino has beaten Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz on grass this year, and he just reached the final in Mallorca before falling to Eubanks. His wealth of experience on this surface should help Mannarino against Shevchenko, who will be playing his first ATP main draw grass-court match and participating in only the second Grand Slam tournament of his career. The 97th-ranked Russian spends most of his time at the Challenger level, while the 35th-ranked Mannarino just missed being seeded here.

Honorable Mention

David Goffin (-230) vs. Tomas Barrios Vera

Wimbledon Predictions: Value Bets

Mirra Andreeva (-160) vs. Xiyu Wang

Andreeva's a rising star on the WTA Tour. The 16-year-old Russian reached the fourth round in Madrid in her first career WTA 1000 event, then followed that up with a third-round result at the French Open, where she lost to Coco Gauff in three sets. Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the third round at a Grand Slam since 2005, beating out Gauff's 2019 run at Wimbledon. The teenager showed off her grass-court skills by winning three qualifying matches to get into the main draw here and will look to continue her meteoric rise in the first round against Wang, who has a 13-14 record in 2023 and lost in the first round of her only previous Wimbledon appearance.

Jason Kubler (+130) vs. Ugo Humbert

Kubler's career has been derailed by injuries, but it's nice to see the 30-year-old Aussie enjoying a healthy season. He has notched four top-50 wins in 2023 among his 12-12 record on the ATP Tour, and Kubler also won a grass-court Challenger title in June. Meanwhile, Humbert's just 9-12 in tour-level matches in 2023, and 18-33 since the start of 2022. While the Frenchman did manage to beat Kubler 6-4, 6-2 on the grass courts of 's-Hertogenbosch last month, that's Humbert's only win in three grass-court matches this year.

Honorable Mention

Irina-Camelia Begu (-150) vs. Rebecca Marino

