2025 Miami Open Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Tennis Best Bets 3/23

Sunday will feature third-round play for both the men and women at the Miami Open. An American underdog will look to cool off a red-hot opponent, while court conditions are a key factor to consider in some of Sunday's other matchups.

All men's and women's singles matches at the Miami Open are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous hard court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities, both among favorites likely to cruise to victory and underdogs ready to pull off upsets. The aforementioned underdogs are highlighted in the Upset Alert section, the Lock It In section covers players who can safely be viewed as overwhelming favorites, while the Value Bets section recommends enticing options in matchups that are considered closer to toss-ups.

Miami Open Tennis Picks: Upset Alert

Amanda Anisimova (+215) vs. Mirra Andreeva

Andreeva has a 13-match winning streak going and has won the last two WTA 1000 events, but Anisimova has the game to cool off the teenage sensation. A former standout teenage player in her own right, Anisimova showed her immense ceiling by capturing a hard-court title in Doha at the first WTA 1000 event of 2025 before Andreeva won the next two in Dubai and Indian Wells. Andreeva's stronger physique relative to previous years has allowed the 17-year-old to more effectively counter opposing power, but the best way to beat the Russian is still to outhit her. Anisimova's superb timing should allow the big-hitting American to consistently take the ball early and use the fast court conditions to her advantage while preventing Andreeva from establishing control with superior variety.

Francisco Cerundolo (+160) vs. Tommy Paul

Cerundolo has played some of his best tennis over the years at the Miami Open, reaching the semifinals in 2022 and quarterfinals in 2023. The No. 23 seed is also coming off a quarterfinal result at Indian Wells immediately preceding this tournament. Paul is just 5-5 at the Miami Open in his career and barely made it past 80th-ranked Alexander Bublik in the second round, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. Despite being ranked 11 spots behind Paul, Cerundolo also leads their head-to-head 4-2, though Paul won their only previous hard-court meeting in a tight three-setter at the 2023 Canadian Open.

Honorable Mention

Sebastian Korda (+150) vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Miami Open Tennis Odds: Lock It In

Felix Auger-Aliassime (-185) vs. Lorenzo Musetti

Auger-Aliassime is much more comfortable on a fast hard court than Musetti, and their head-to-head bears that out. They have split six meetings in total, but both of their hard-court encounters were won by FAA in straight sets. The big-serving Canadian has a .615 career winning percentage on this surface, including a 17-6 mark in 2025. Musetti relies more on finesse than pure power, and the Italian's .473 hard-court win rate pales in comparison to Musetti's .621 and .643 marks on clay and grass, respectively.

Gael Monfils (-185) vs. Jaume Munar

Munar's coming off a surprisingly routine 6-2, 6-3 upset win over No. 7 seed Daniil Medvedev, but while the 56th-ranked Spaniard deserves credit for a strong performance, that result was due primarily to the favorite's struggles. Monfils has proven he still has plenty left in the tank at age 38, as he's off to a 13-4 start to 2025. The Frenchman's No. 46 ranking doesn't do his ability justice, while the 27-year-old Spaniard is what he is at this point, having never been in the top 50. Monfils presents a tough stylistic matchup for Munar's lack of put-away power, as Monfils excels at getting extra balls back but also has the pop to crank easy winners when he gains the upper hand in rallies.

Honorable Mention

Jessica Pegula (-330) vs. Anna Kalinskaya

Miami Open Tennis Predictions: Value Bets

Emma Raducanu (-120) vs. McCartney Kessler

Raducanu is much more comfortable playing deep into big tournaments, and the talented Brit will be brimming with confidence coming off the first top-10 hard-court win of her career. That's a surprising stat considering Raducanu won the U.S. Open in 2021, but she's well positioned to back up her 7-6 (6), 2-6, 7-6 (3) triumph over Emma Navarro with a victory against Navarro's 48th-ranked compatriot Kessler. The 25-year-old Kessler has never been past the second round of a Grand Slam or the third round of a WTA 1000 event, so she'll be feeling the pressure in this match despite being far less accomplished than the 60th-ranked Raducanu, who is still only 22 years old.

Karolina Muchova (-120) vs. Elina Svitolina

Both of these players are better than their rankings suggest, so this is a fascinating third-round cash between the 15th-seeded Muchova and 22nd-seeded Svitolina. While Svitolina leads their head-to-head 2-0, both of those matches came way back in 2019 when Svitolina was ranked in the top 10 and Muchova was unseeded, so they don't carry significant weight for this encounter. The craftier Muchova should be able to break up Svitolina's rhythm, which could be the difference in this match. Muchova has been an extremely tough out all year, with three of her six losses coming against opponents ranked in the top three.

Honorable Mention

Grigor Dimitrov (-135) vs. Karen Khachanov