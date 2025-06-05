This article is part of our Tennis Picks series.

French Open Men's Semifinals: Betting Picks for Star-Studded Matchups

Both French Open men's semifinals will be played Friday from the clay courts of Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. We're one round away from getting the highly anticipated first Grand Slam final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, but Novak Djokovic has other ideas as he continues his quest for a record-extending 25th men's Grand Slam singles title.

All Tennis Odds & Lines below are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds for tennis betting by checking other best sports betting sites and sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams are best of five sets. A mix of players' previous clay court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Friday's men's semifinal matches.

French Open Tennis Odds: Sinner vs. Djokovic

Jannik Sinner (-450) vs. Novak Djokovic (+330)

Sinner's a difficult stylistic matchup for Djokovic at this stage of their respective careers because both players like to dominate from the baseline by hitting with an elite mix of power and margin, but Sinner's just better at executing that style while putting extra pace on the ball. Djokovic's bag of tricks is nearly bottomless, though, and this matchup being on clay rather than hard court should allow Djokovic to more effectively dig into his extensive repertoire of shots. While Djokovic won't mind going toe to toe with Sinner from the baseline when the moment calls for it, mixing in drop shots and net approaches to disrupt Sinner's rhythm will be a necessity for the 38-year-old Djokovic.

Sinner has won their last three meetings, but all three of those were on hard courts. Overall, their head-to-head is tied 4-4, with Djokovic boasting a 3-0 record on other surfaces, including 1-0 on clay. The top-seeded Italian has had no trouble advancing to the semifinals here, stretching his Grand Slam winning streak to 19 matches while steamrolling his previous five French Open opponents in straight sets. The sixth-seeded Djokovic has looked equally as impressive, as the only player to take a set off him here was 2024 runner-up Alexander Zverev, who won the first set of Djokovic's 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 quarterfinal triumph. Djokovic won the Olympic gold medal at this venue last year, so his best tennis since the start of last year has come on clay.

French Open Men's Semifinal Prediction: Sinner def. Djokovic 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

French Open Tennis Odds: Alcaraz vs. Musetti

Carlos Alcaraz (-650) vs. Lorenzo Musetti (+475)

Alcaraz has won his last 12 matches at the French Open, taking the title here in 2024. While the talented Spaniard has been pushed to four sets here a few times, he rounded into his best form of the tournament with a 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 quarterfinal drubbing of Tommy Paul. Musetti beat Alcaraz the first time they played in Hamburg in 2022, but Alcaraz has won their last five meetings, three of which have come on clay. They have played twice during the 2025 clay season, with Alcaraz winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 in the final of Monte Carlo and 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals of Rome.

Alcaraz's edge in athleticism will make it much easier for him to win points, while Musetti is a technically sound player but will be forced to string together multi-shot combinations consistently to penetrate Alcaraz's defense. Alcaraz can match Musetti's creativity while having the ability to inject significantly more pace and defend more effectively with the Spaniard's superior speed. Musetti has a history of hanging around with top players on clay but being unable to keep his level up long enough, as was the case in his five-set losses to Djokovic here in both 2021 and 2024. While Musetti has done well to climb to No. 7 in the rankings, there's still a substantial gap in level between him and No. 2 Alcaraz, so it's hard to see Musetti winning this match unless Alcaraz gives it away.

French Open Men's Semifinal Prediction: Alcaraz def. Musetti 7-6, 7-5, 6-2