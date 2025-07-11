Wimbledon Women's Final: Anisimova Chases USA's Third Grand Slam of 2025

The Wimbledon women's final will be played Saturday on the grass courts of the All England Club in London. Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek tries to add a first Wimbledon trophy to her mantel, while Amanda Anisimova hopes to join Madison Keys (Australian Open) and Coco Gauff (French Open) and become the third different American woman to win a Grand Slam in 2025.

All women's singles matches are best of three sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Saturday's women's championship match.

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Swiatek vs. Anisimova

Iga Swiatek (-240) vs. Amanda Anisimova (+185)

These two first-time Wimbledon finalists were born only three months apart, but they have taken wildly different paths to reach this point in their tennis careers. Swiatek has always been most comfortable on slower courts, winning four French Opens and one U.S. Open for her career total of five Grand Slams so far. She dipped to the No. 8 seed here with a lackluster start to 2025 but seems to have finally figured out how to play effectively on grass and has looked much more like the player that has spent 125 weeks at No. 1 in the world throughout this tournament. Swiatek lost only two games in her semifinal win over Belinda Bencic and has dropped just one set en route to the final. Regardless of this match's outcome, Anisimova will wake up Monday ranked in the top 10 for the first time in her career. The talented American struggled to handle the pressure after a breakout semifinal showing at the French Open as a 17-year-old in 2019, and the tragic passing of her dad/coach just a couple months later sapped the joy out of her tennis. A multi-month mental health break in 2023 helped Anisimova rediscover her passion for and commitment to the sport, and she's reaping the benefits of her new approach with her first Grand Slam final appearance.

This is the first time Swiatek and Anisimova will be crossing paths in a WTA Tour match. Each will face a learning curve in adapting to the other's style, as Swiatek possesses a uniquely relentless attacking game off the ground powered by her supreme movement, while Anisimova's ability to absorb and redirect power without ceding court positioning also can't be replicated. How these two women handle the pressure of playing in the Wimbledon final for the first time will be one of the key factors in this match. History suggests Swiatek won't be overwhelmed by the moment given her superb 22-5 record in WTA Tour finals, though her only career grass-court final was a loss to Jessica Pegula at the Bad Homburg Open last month. Anisimova has excelled under pressure recently with a 6-0 record in three-set matches this grass-court season. Three of those wins have come at Wimbledon, most notably her 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 triumph over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Wimbledon Women's Final Prediction: Anisimova def. Swiatek 2-6, 7-5, 6-3