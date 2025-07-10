Wimbledon Men's Semifinals: Betting Odds and Predictions

Both Wimbledon men's semifinals will be played Friday from the grass courts of the All England Club in London. American Taylor Fritz joins the three pre-tournament favorites in Wimbledon's final four. While Fritz looks to halt Carlos Alcaraz's Wimbledon threepeat bid, Novak Djokovic might have his best remaining opportunity to turn the tables on Jannik Sinner.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams are best of five sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Friday's men's semifinal matches.

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Sinner vs. Djokovic

Jannik Sinner (-200) vs. Novak Djokovic (+160)

Sinner had an injury scare with his elbow at the beginning of his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov and proceeded to drop the first two sets before Dimitrov retired due to an injury of his own, but the world No. 1 looked no worse for wear in his straight-sets quarterfinal win over Ben Shelton. Djokovic hasn't been pushed beyond four sets in any of his matches en route to the quarterfinals. The 38-year-old Serbian still seems to have plenty of gas left in the tank, especially at Wimbledon, where he is trying to make a seventh consecutive final (four wins, two losses to Alcaraz). Sinner has dominated head-to-head against Djokovic recently, winning their last four matchups to take a 5-4 overall lead. That winning streak includes a four-set Sinner win in the semifinals of the 2024 Australian Open and a straight-sets Sinner victory at the French Open just over a month ago.

This might be Djokovic's best chance to get one more major win over Sinner, though, as Djokovic is 2-0 against Sinner on grass, coming back from a two-set deficit at Wimbledon in 2022 and winning in straight sets here in 2023. Grass is still Sinner's least comfortable surface, both from the eye test and statistically. He has yet to make the final at Wimbledon and suffered his only non-Alcaraz loss of 2025 against Alexander Bublik on the grass of Halle. Sinner counters Djokovic's usual Plan A of being rock-solid from the baseline, as Sinner can match Djokovic's consistency and accuracy off the ground and cover the court just as well while having more power behind his own groundstrokes, but grass offers the best opportunity for Djokovic to effectively mix up patterns by changing pace with the slice and coming to net. Dimitrov used both of those tactics effectively against Sinner, and Djokovic will likely look to execute the same game plan. Djokovic may be running out of chances to add to his running total of 24 Grand Slam titles at age 38, but considering his last non-Alcaraz Wimbledon loss came all the way back in 2017, it's tough to write the underdog off here despite his struggles against Sinner on other surfaces.

Wimbledon Men's Semifinal Prediction: Djokovic def. Sinner 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Alcaraz vs. Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz (-575) vs. Taylor Fritz (+400)

Alcaraz has a 23-match winning streak going overall and a 19-match winning streak at Wimbledon. The occasional lapses in form that pop up in early rounds tend to disappear for the talented Spaniard in the biggest matches, and he wasn't troubled at all in his 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 quarterfinal win over crowd favorite Cameron Norrie. Fritz can keep the scoreboard pressure on by taking care of his serve -- the big-serving American has been broken only seven times in five matches -- but Alcaraz can expose Fritz's pedestrian movement when they get into extended rallies. It would take both an excellent serving performance and a few lapses from Alcaraz for Fritz to pull off the upset in the No. 5 seed's first Wimbledon semifinal appearance, but we have seen that formula come close to working a couple times against Alcaraz in recent years, with Fritz's compatriot Frances Tiafoe coming a few points from upsetting Alcaraz in the third round of Wimbledon last year before Alcaraz ultimately triumphed in five sets.

The two previous meetings between Alcaraz and Fritz both went to the Spaniard in straight sets on hard courts. Fritz is unlikely to get many looks to break, so he'll have to make the most of any opportunities that come his way. More importantly, Fritz will need to take care of business on his serve, which is easier to do on grass than any other surface. Fritz is a combined 1-16 against Alcaraz, Sinner and Djokovic in his career, so his game seems to have a ceiling that slots in below the level of the game's true elites.

Wimbledon Men's Semifinal Prediction: Alcaraz def. Fritz 6-4, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6