Wimbledon Men's Final: Picks for Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Rematch

The Wimbledon men's final will be played Sunday on the grass courts of the All England Club in London. Carlos Alcaraz is one match from a third consecutive Wimbledon title, but his rival Jannik Sinner has other ideas as Sinner looks to avenge last month's loss to Alcaraz in an epic five-set French Open final.

All Tennis Odds & Lines below are taken from DraftKings Sportsbook, but you can sometimes find more favorable odds for tennis betting by checking other best sports betting sites and sports betting apps. We offer exclusive sportsbook promos in states where sports betting has gone live.

All men's singles matches at Grand Slams are best of five sets. A mix of players' previous grass court results, recent form and stylistic matchups can help pinpoint intriguing betting opportunities in Sunday's men's championship match.

Wimbledon Tennis Odds: Alcaraz vs. Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz (-110) vs. Jannik Sinner (-110)

The world's two best tennis players are meeting for a second straight Grand Slam final, and this will be the seventh straight Grand Slam won by one of Alcaraz or Sinner. Alcaraz is 5-0 in major finals in his career, while Sinner's 3-1. The top-ranked Italian came as close as you can get to maintaining his perfect Grand Slam championship match record at the French Open, holding triple championship point in the fourth set before ultimately falling to Alcaraz in a match tiebreak in the fifth. That was Alcaraz's fifth straight win over Sinner, bringing the Spaniard's record in this rivalry to 8-4, including 3-1 in Grand Slams. Sinner was one point away from winning in two of his three Grand Slam losses to Alcaraz, and the Italian's lone triumph came right here at Wimbledon in 2022, their only grass-court meeting to date.

Since that Round of 16 loss to Sinner at the All England Club, Alcaraz has won 20 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, putting the world No. 2 one victory shy of a threepeat. Alcaraz is also currently riding a career-best 24-match winning streak. The 22-year-old Spaniard has established himself as the world's best player on the natural surfaces, grass and clay, thanks to his superior variety and court coverage. Sinner prefers the predictably of hard courts, where his rock-solid baseline game shines. Given that context, Alcaraz looks like the slightly better bet in this pick'em, but the margins between these two have been so slim in recent matchups that it wouldn't take much for the 23-year-old Sinner to get across the finish line in his first Wimbledon final.

Wimbledon Men's Final Prediction: Alcaraz def. Sinner 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4