UFL DFS Picks: DraftKings Week 10 Lineup Plays and Strategy

We've reached the end of the line for the inaugural 2024 UFL regular season, but there are still several postseason scenarios in flux, as well as the matter of what team will secure the No. 1 pick in the 2025 UFL Draft. As such, we have plenty of viable options to consider from an individual player standpoint, teeing up an intriguing final week of DFS regular-season play.

As was the case for both the XFL and USFL, DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Adrian Martinez, BHAM vs. MICH ($11,500):

Martinez had a rare downturn in Week 9 against the Brahmas, but that still equated to a solid 17 DK points on the strength of 267 total yards and a passing touchdown. While that total snapped a streak of four games with 28+ DK points for Martinez, he'll be in a good spot for a bounce-back effort in a Week 10 matchup the Stallions must at least be competitive in to avoid losing the USFL Conference Championship's top seed.

Martinez was productive in a part-time role against the Panthers back in Week 2, throwing for 88 yards and rushing for another 65 on the way to 10 DK points. Michigan has been a solid unit against the pass most of the season, but the Panthers have surrendered 13 TDs through the air and have only recorded six INTs overall.

Luis Perez, ARL vs. D.C. ($9,900):

In contrast to Martinez, Perez is playing in a game with no postseason implications, but that could actually work in our favor as DFS players. The Renegades and Defenders don't have any reason to hold anything back, and Perez already checks in having posted his two best DK-point tallies of the season – 29.8 and 27.2 – in his last three games.

Perez posted 21.6 DK points against the Defenders in the first meeting between the teams in Week 3, compiling his second-highest yardage total of the season in the process (290). The Defenders have given up the second-fewest passing yards per game (172.0), but they've also yielded a healthy 10.1 yards per completion and 11 touchdowns while only nabbing three interceptions.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jordan Ta'amu, D.C. vs. ARL ($9,800)

RUNNING BACKS

Mark Thompson, HOU at MEM ($8,000):

Thompson has started to hit his stride after a delayed start to the season, and although the timing is a bit unfortunate, he could be set to close out the 2024 campaign with a bang given his Week 10 matchup. The big-bodied back checks in having posted three double-digit DK-point contributions in his last four games, scoring 10.1 to 17.4 in those contests while also compiling four rushing TDs.

The Showboats have been a sieve against the run all season, allowing 111.6 rushing yards per contest at 4.6 yards per carry, the third- and second-highest figures, respectively, in the league. Memphis has also surrendered a UFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns, making Thompson one of the more appealing options at any price point this week.

Morgan Ellison, SAN at STL ($5,800):

Ellison is in line for the lead-back role in a key Week 10 matchup against the Battlehawks that will decide the XFL Conference's top seed. Anthony McFarland has been ruled out for the contest for undisclosed reasons, leaving Ellison with an opportunity to build on his season-best 15 DK-point tally in Week 9 on the strength of a two-touchdown effort against the Stallions.

The Southeastern Louisiana product has averaged an impressive 4.7 yards per carry in limited action (35 carries) this season, and he now faces a Battlehawks defense that's faced the fourth-most rush attempts in the league (201) thanks in part to how effective they've been against the pass. St. Louis has also yielded 4.2 yards per carry and 10 rushing scores, painting a bright picture for Ellison at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: De'Veon Smith, ARL at D.C. ($7,900)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Hakeem Butler, STL vs. SAN ($10,000):

Butler's two-week downturn with Manny Wilkins under center has led to a slight dip in salary, as well as a rostering rate that will likely work heavily in our favor for tournaments. The big-bodied receiver gets A.J. McCarron back from his ankle injury, immediately boosting Butler's upside significantly and putting him back in the conversation of a 30-to-35 DK-point ceiling.

The Brahmas admittedly don't shape up as the most appealing matchup on paper, as San Antonio has allowed a league-low eight passing touchdowns and modest 176.4 passing yards per contest. However, Butler has proven virtually matchup-proof on multiple occasions over his last two seasons working with McCarron, and with St. Louis on the fast track of its home turf, I like him as a high-upside tournament play that can be rostered at a lower rate than usual.

Justin Hall, HOU at MEM ($8,800):

Hall has been extremely productive down the stretch for the Roughnecks, and like his teammate Thompson, he'll be in excellent position to close out the season with a bang. Hall checks in having just scored a season-high 33 DK points against the Panthers in Week 9 on the strength of a 6-109-2 line, his fifth straight double-digit DK-point contribution.

Hall has target counts of nine, 11 and 14 over his last five games, and he's logged no fewer than five targets in any game since Week 1. Then, the Showboats have surrendered a league-high 72.5 percent completion rate, 20 passing TDs and 247.3 passing yards per contest, along with 11.1 yards per completion, the league's second-highest figure.

Marlon Williams, BHAM vs. MICH ($7,400):

Williams has been one of the Stallions' most consistent pass catchers all season, posting a 24-293-4 line and average of 10.2 DK points per contest. Williams has three double-digit DK-point efforts overall, including tallies of 23.1 and 16.6 in Weeks 6 and 7.

As noted in Martinez's entry, the Panthers haven't been awful against the pass, but they have shown occasional vulnerability and haven't been particularly adept at getting their hands on the ball. Williams caught three of four targets for 32 yards against Michigan back in Week 2, and he's taken on a more consistent and expansive role in the offense over the last four games, logging either five or six targets in each of those contests.

ALSO CONSIDER: Keke Chism, HOU at MEM ($6,600)

FLEX

Jonathan Adams (WR), MEM vs. HOU ($6,300)

Adams has been somewhat of a forgotten man in Memphis, playing second fiddle most of the season to Daewood Davis. However, Adams is coming off a game where he offered a glimpse of what he's capable of in Week 9, posting a 5-73 line on seven targets on the way to 15.3 DK points against the Defenders.

Adams tallied 8.9 DK points against Houston back in Week 1, and he's gone on to produce four double-digit DK-point tallies in the subsequent eight contests. The Arkansas State product, who put together two impressive seasons in the USFL with the Breakers prior to the current campaign, now gets another crack at a Roughnecks unit that's funneled plenty of action toward the air due to its elite run defense and that's allowed 10.5 yards per completion and 13 touchdown tosses while giving passers plenty of time to scan the field (league-low 13 sacks).

ALSO CONSIDER: Sal Cannella (TE), ARL at D.C. ($8,400)

TEAM DEFENSE

St. Louis Battlehawks vs. San Antonio Brahmas ($4,200): Defense is once again a bit of a tough call in Week 10, but after much deliberation, I've settled on the Battlehawks capitalizing on their extensive homefield edge in a high-stakes game. St. Louis has tallies of 10 and 18 DK points during home matchups this season, and they've accrued 11 takeaways over nine games overall. The 'Hawks also have 17 sacks – including six in the last three games – while the Brahmas have committed the second-most turnovers (14) have averaged just 13.5 points in their last two road contests.