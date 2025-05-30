Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The Week 10 slate is an interesting one considering there will be plenty of key players resting or playing limited snaps, but I'm focusing on a pair of non-contending teams that should be playing their regulars in by pair of best bets.

Read on for a look at which Week 9 UFL betting scenarios catch my eye on DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers Best Bets (Saturday, May 31, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Roughnecks may well be the best non-playoff team in the UFL, although one of the teams in our next game, the Renegades, are also under consideration. Houston, led by the efforts of talented quarterback Jalen McClendon, have been showing improvement down the stretch, working their way to a 4-5 record, including a 3-2 mark since Week 5. Additionally, one of the losses in that stretch came by just eight points to the three-time champion Stallions at Protective Stadium.

The other defeat in the second half of the campaign was by 12 to these same Panthers, but Houston will be facing a different Michigan team in Week 8. With Mike Nolan's squad drawing a USFL Conference Championship clash with the Stallions next weekend, there will be plenty of players resting, including top two quarterbacks Bryce Perkins and Danny Etling. Instead, Rocky Lombardi, whose last taste of regular-season game action came at Northern Illinois in 2023, will be under center.

The Roughnecks, which boast an opportunistic defense that's managed a league-high four touchdowns, could certainly be poised to capitalize on Lombardi's inexperience and rust, as well as what could be a quasi-skeleton crew on offense. Devin Ross, Cole Hikutini, lead back Toa Taua and center Cohl Cabral will be out for the Panthers as well, which will give Houston a bit less to worry about on that side of the ball.

Meanwhile, the Panthers' defense will be without cornerback Adonis Alexander and defensive end Kenny Willekeles, while McClendon checks in with plenty of momentum after having thrown for 548 yards and a 4:1 TD:INT in the last two games while also adding 47 rushing yards in that span. Top target Justin Hall has played a significant role in that surge with 21 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown in Weeks 8 and 9, and with Alexander out and Michigan already comes in surrendering the most completions (173) and a league-high 213.9 passing yards per contest.

Considering what should be a fairly big disparity between these two teams when it comes to personnel deployment – and the fact Houston will also be able to give the explosive Lorenzo Lingard a full allotment of carries with Zaquandre White out this week – I like Houston to cover at minimum, if not pull the outright upset.

UFL Picks for Roughnecks at Panthers

Roughnecks +2.5 (-102 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas (Sunday, June 1, 12:00 p.m. ET)

As alluded to previously, the Renegades are a competent team in their own right despite the 4-5 record, a mark they've mustered despite a +44-point differential that's actually better than two playoff teams (Defenders, Stallions). Bob Stoops' squad is also the only non-playoff team to score over 200 points going into Week 10.

The Renegades are tangling with a reeling Brahmas team to close out their disappointing season, one they dismantled by a 33-9 score in Week 1. While much has changed on San Antonio's side – including a change at head coach – since then, the Brahmas haven't had much improvement as evidenced by their 1-8 record.

Nevertheless, San Antonio isn't devoid of offensive talent by any stretch, considering the presence of lead back Jashaun Corbin, talented wideouts Jontre Kirklin and Dee Anderson, and potentially, a once-demoted Kellen Mond that looked somewhat improved in a spot start during a Week 9 loss to the Battlehawks. There's also the possibility that Kevin Hogan, who missed Week 9 with a hand injury, could be back for Saturday's contest and take the starting job back from Mond.

The Brahmas have been the league's most generous defense with a league-high 251 points and 321.6 total yards per game allowed. Meanwhile, Arlington comes in with plenty of offensive momentum, having scored either 24 or 30 points in each of the last three games. By latest reports, Luis Perez and his deep group of offensive weapons that includes Dae Dae Hunter, Tyler Vaughns, Deontay Burnett and Sal Cannella will all be filling their regular roles in this finale.

Six of the Renegades' games, including the aforementioned season opener, have finished with at least 42 total points, and that also holds true for the Brahmas' contests. Consequently, taking the Over on this game, where both teams have every incentive to throw caution to the wind, is a viable way to go.

UFL Picks for Renegades at Brahmas

Over 41.5 points (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

UFL Week 10 Best Bets Recap

Roughnecks +2.5 (-102 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Renegades-Brahmas Over 41.5 points (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? Check out the best sportsbook promo codes available on the top sports betting apps.