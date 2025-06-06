We're primed for what should be two exciting Conference Championship Game showdowns between teams that already know each other very well. There is largely good health at the skill positions for each squad, which gives us plenty of options across the salary scale.

DraftKings is offering a full array of cash games and tournaments based on UFL regular-season and postseason games. DraftKings' UFL DFS rosters largely mirror that of NFL contests, with a notable exception -- there is no TE-specific spot, but rather two WR/TE spots and two additional flex spots that can be filled with a running back, wide receiver, or tight end.

QUARTERBACKS

Max Duggan, STL vs. DC ($9,500):

Jordan Ta'amu and Bryce Perkins are going to get plenty of attention at higher salaries, but Duggan is an intriguing option for tournaments and is playing on the fast track of his home turf. The mobile signal-caller has certainly been inconsistent at times as a passer, but he scored 21 to 30 DK points in three of his final four games of the regular season, which is more than enough upside at his salary.

Duggan finished the regular season with 299 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground in addition to his 696 passing yards, corroborating his dual-threat capability. The Texas Christian product will be facing the Defenders defense for the first time and could certainly run into his share of negative or non-productive plays, but that unit allowed the second-highest completion percentage (65.0) in the UFL and 12 touchdown passes as well. DC also conceded a league-high 4.8 yards per carry, which is worth noting considering Duggan's rushing skills.

J'Mar Smith, BIRM vs. MICH ($9,300):

Smith got a hold of the Stallions' starting QB job in Week 8 and didn't relinquish it, compiling 26 and 28.3 DK points in the two full games he did play before recording 10.3 and completing 76.5 percent of his passes in a half of play in Week 10. The LSU product encouragingly upped his completion percentage with each subsequent start, certainly a sign he was increasing his chemistry with a deep group of pass catchers the more reps he got.

Smith should be all systems go for this USFL Conference Championship clash, and he's facing a Panthers squad he lit up for 337 total yards and two passing touchdowns in Week 9. Michigan finished the regular season having allowed a league-high 190 completions and 211.1 passing yards per game, strengthening Smith's case at a very appealing salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jordan Ta'amu, DC at STL ($10,500)

RUNNING BACKS

Jacob Saylors, STL vs. DC ($9,000):

Saylors checks into Sunday's postseason battle refreshed and ready to capitalize on what should be a very favorable matchup against the Defenders' spotty run defense. Saylors got Week 10 off ahead of the postseason and logged only six carries in Week 9, so he should have particularly fresh legs versus DC.

As mentioned in Duggan's entry, the Defenders surrendered 4.8 yards per carry during the campaign, and 12 rushing touchdowns as well. Saylors had an interesting Week 3 encounter with the Defenders where he rushed just seven times for one yard but generated a 7-91 receiving line that helped him to 16.2 DK points, but he should have plenty of opportunities to establish a rhythm on the ground in this high-stakes rematch on his home turf.

Deon Jackson, DC at STL ($7,500):

Jackson progressively took the Defenders' lead back job away from Abram Smith as the regular season unfolded, with the former logging four consecutive 10-carry tallies in Weeks 6-9 before being used very sparingly versus the Battlehawks in a meaningless Week 10 game. Therefore, like his opposite number Saylors, Jackson should be raring to go for Sunday's playoff game.

Jackson averaged 4.5 to 8.9 yards per carry in that aforementioned four-game span, underscoring his explosiveness. The Duke product also has plenty to offer as a pass catcher if given the opportunity, and although the matchup against the Battlehawks on the ground is middling – they surrendered 4.1 yards per carry and 103.5 rushing yards per contest – Jackson tallied an impressive 8-54 rushing line against St. Louis back in Week 3 when he still filled more of a complementary role.

ALSO CONSIDER: Toa Taua, MICH at BHAM ($8,500)

WIDE RECEIVERS

Deon Cain, BHAM vs. MICH ($8,400):

Cain spearheaded the Stallions' pass-catching corps on multiple occasions down the stretch run of the season, turning in six double-digit DK-point tallies overall and eclipsing 20 DK points in Weeks 8 and 9. The latter occasion came against these same Panthers, when he generated four receptions for 55 yards and two touchdowns while working with J'Mar Smith as his quarterback.

Cain's 2-115-2 receiving line in Week 8 against the Battlehawks also came in Smith's debut as a starter, so the chemistry between the two is more than corroborated. Given the aforementioned weaknesses of the Panthers' pass defense and the trust his quarterback clearly has in him, Cain has a chance to deliver a strong return on investment.

Siaosi Mariner, MICH at BHAM ($7,900):

Mariner is best suited for tournaments due to some volatility in his production, but the talented wideout has demonstrated more than enough upside to warrant consideration, especially with Perkins returning under center this week for Michigan. Mariner eclipsed 20 DK points on two occasions during the regular season, and he also posted 10.4 and 13.6 DK points in two other games.

Mariner's best showing of the season notably came against the Stallions in Week 9, when he totaled 25.5 DK points on the strength of a 5-115-1 line. The Utah product, who came to the UFL in 2024 with two years of CFL experience, has established himself as one of the leaders of the receiving corps alongside Malik Turner and should certainly have plenty of Perkins' attention in this elimination game.

Cornell Powell, DC at STL ($7,800):

Powell increasingly made his mark in the Defenders' high-powered air attack, posting 18.0 to 33.4 DK points in each of the last four games and scoring six touchdowns over that span. The 2021 fifth-round pick of the Chiefs has finally gotten an extended opportunity in the UFL and capitalized on it, and he logged a robust 31 targets in the aforementioned four-game sample.

Given his workload down the stretch, Powell's chemistry with Ta'amu is beyond question, and his ability to deliver chunk plays downfield allows him to quickly pile up fantasy points. Powell also scored a touchdown catch against the Battlehawks in Week 3 before taking the Week 10 rematch off ahead of this playoff clash, and St. Louis, while tough against the pass overall, did surrender 12 touchdown passes during the 2025 campaign.

ALSO CONSIDER: Cade Johnson, BHAM vs. MICH ($4,600)

FLEX

Hakeem Butler (WR), STL vs. DC ($8,300)

Butler is a quintessential tournament play in this playoff game, as his chemistry with Duggan hasn't been quite the same as it was with departed veteran AJ McCarron. However, the big-bodied receiver has still turned in his share of impressive plays, and he and Duggan appeared to be ramping up their connection down the stretch.

Butler posted nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in the last three contests of the regular season, sending him into the playoffs with some momentum. In addition to the vulnerabilities of the Defenders' pass defense already enumerated in Duggan's entry, it's also worth noting DC surrendered the second-highest yards per attempt (7.3) during the regular season. With everything on the line for the Battlehawks, Butler should have a strong opportunity to be one of Duggan's top targets.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ricky Person (RB), BHAM vs. MICH ($6,600)

TEAM DEFENSE

Birmingham Stallions vs. Michigan Panthers ($4,200): The Stallions have won three straight spring-league championships on the strength of their defense, and this season, that side of the ball wasn't quite as dominant as in the past. Nevertheless, Birmingham's defense still managed to average a solid 8.1 DK points per contest during the regular season, and the Stallions totaled 11 DK points against these same Panthers in Week 2.

The Stallions managed three double-digit DK-point tallies this season, and Birmingham put up some solid numbers in the form of 21.0 sacks, seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries, along with a pair of defensive touchdowns. The Panthers do have a solid amount of offensive talent, but Perkins hasn't played since Week 7 and could therefore have some rust to contend with.

The Stallions' defense also has plenty of postseason experience, which could loom large in a matchup they've enjoyed success in before.