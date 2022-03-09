WNBA: ESPN to Launch Fantasy Women's Basketball

ESPN announced Wednesday that it will introduce ESPN Fantasy Women's Basketball in 2022.

Signups will begin in early April ahead of the 2022 WNBA season, which will tip off May 6.

ESPN Fantasy Women's Basketball will offer fans a full-scale fantasy game with customizable settings for the number of teams per league, scoring formats, player rosters, and public and private league options, as well as ESPN+ Exclusive Leagues, available only to ESPN+ subscribers.

Here is the release from ESPN featuring the news:

ESPN to Launch First Full-Scale Fantasy Women's Basketball Game

RotoWire is excited to provide ESPN with player news, rankings, projections, outlooks, and more!

To get you started on your fantasy WNBA journey, here is an early look at the top 10 players:

Fantasy Basketball Top 10 WNBA players for the 2022 season