Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 1

Napheesa Collier under 36.5 PTS + REB + AST (-105) versus Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: With Caitlin Clark ruled out, the Lynx are 11-point favorites. While there is added incentive with the Commissioner's Cup Championship, I just don't see Indiana putting up much of a fight against a well-oiled machine. If this one gets out of hand, there won't be enough minutes available for Collier to reach her usual guady stats.

Aliyah Boston to record a double-double (+125) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Boston has recorded a double-double in four of her last seven appearances. In the three games she didn't, she posted 9, 8 and 6 boards. Minnesota has a strong frontcourt, but without Caitlin Clark, the Fever will need Boston to submit a dominant performance to keep this one close.