Best WNBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, July 1

RotoWire expert Kirien Sprecher picks his best WNBA bets for Tuesday's Commissioner's Cup Championship, including an intriguing Napheesa Collier player prop as the Minnesota Lynx face the Indiana Fever.
Updated on July 1, 2025 4:33PM EST
WNBA Betting Picks
Best WNBA Bets Today: Tuesday, July 1

Napheesa Collier under 36.5 PTS + REB + AST (-105) versus Indiana Fever

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: With Caitlin Clark ruled out, the Lynx are 11-point favorites. While there is added incentive with the Commissioner's Cup Championship, I just don't see Indiana putting up much of a fight against a well-oiled machine. If this one gets out of hand, there won't be enough minutes available for Collier to reach her usual guady stats. 

Aliyah Boston to record a double-double (+125) at Minnesota Lynx

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Boston has recorded a double-double in four of her last seven appearances. In the three games she didn't, she posted 9, 8 and 6 boards. Minnesota has a strong frontcourt, but without Caitlin Clark, the Fever will need Boston to submit a dominant performance to keep this one close. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
