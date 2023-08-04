WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, August 4

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top Bets

Natasha Cloud Under 13.5 Points (-102) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Although the Mystics will be without several of their key contributors once again Friday, Cloud has struggled with her shot in recent matchups and has been held below 12 points in each of her last two appearances. While she showed promise in the games leading up to her cold spell, Friday's matchup against the Sparks has the lowest expected total of any game on the slate, which could make it hard for Cloud to reach 14 points.

Aliyah Boston Under 14.5 Points (-130) vs. Connecticut Sun

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 PM CT

Jason Shebilske: Boston was the clear Rookie of the Year frontrunner over the first few weeks of the season but has declined in recent matchups, especially on the scoreboard. She's been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of her last five appearances and has failed to reach 15 points in six consecutive matchups. The Sun have one of the best defenses in the league against opposing scorers, so it'll likely be difficult for Boston to bounce back Friday.

Kayla McBride Over 14.5 Points (+106) vs. New York Liberty

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: McBride was an inconsistent contributor for most of the first half of the season but has been much more impressive on the scoreboard in recent weeks. The 31-year-old has scored at least 15 points in four consecutive matchups, including a season-high 26 points during Minnesota's upset win over the Liberty last week. Even if she's unable to replicate her 26-point performance during Friday's rematch, it wouldn't be surprising to see her at least reach 15 points.

Natasha Howard Over 8.5 Rebounds (-115) vs. Chicago Sky

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:40 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Wings have had several prolific rebounders show out this season, and Howard has stepped up in that area recently. She's logged double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games ahead of Friday's matchup and has secured at least nine boards in four of the last five matchups. While the Sky had decent success on the boards earlier this year, they've been inconsistent recently, which should give Howard an opportunity to shine.

