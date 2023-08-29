WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, August 29

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Top Bets

Cheyenne Parker Over 6.5 Rebounds (-113) versus Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Parker has grabbed at least six rebounds in eight of her last nine games. During that stretch, she averaged 17.0 points and 6.7 rebounds. The last time these two teams met, Parker posted 20 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes during a 91-71 loss.

New users looking to bet Cheyenne Parker over 6.5 rebounds at -113 can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

Brittney Griner Over 6.5 Rebounds (-122) at Atlanta Dream

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Griner returned from a three-game absence Sunday and played 29 minutes. While she wasn't effective on the board versus Dallas, the former MVP did register back-to-back double-doubles before landing in health and safety protocols. The last time Griner faced Atlanta, she posted 16 points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes.

New users looking to bet Brittney Griner over 6.5 rebounds at -122 can use a FanDuel Promo Code.

Minnesota Lynx +6.5 vs. Washington Mystics

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

Mitchell Hansen: Tuesday's game between Minnesota and Washington has a lot riding on it when it comes to playoff positioning, with the Lynx carrying a half-game lead over the Mystics for the fifth seed in the WNBA standings. The Lynx are coming off a loss while the Mystics are coming off a victory, setting the stage for a close contest in the nation's capital on Tuesday. Washington has been strong at home this year and is getting healthy at the right time, but Minnesota is a strong road team with an above-.500 record (10-7) away from Minneapolis. With that said, expect the Lynx to make this game closer than the 6.5 points oddsmakers believe the Mystics will win by. Minnesota could ultimately walk into Washington, D.C. and even take the game on the road against the Mystics.

Chicago Sky vs. Los Angeles Sparks, Under 161.5

FanDuel Sportsbook, 1:00 PM CT

Mitchell Hansen: As is the case with a few games Tuesday night, the battle between Chicago and Los Angeles will be one that has plenty on the line. The Sparks will try to hold onto the eighth spot in the WNBA standings while the Sky try to get back into the playoff picture and dig into the gap between them and Los Angeles in the standings. Regardless of who comes out on top in the entertaining showdown, this game should come in under the 161.5 points placed heading into the matchup. Chicago ranks sixth in the WNBA in scoring (81.0), but Los Angeles ranks near the bottom of the WNBA in that category with 79.2 points per contest. On the other end of the floor, however, the Sparks rank fourth in defensive rating and the Sky rank ninth, so this game — along with injuries to key players on both teams — should come in under the over/under placed of 161.5 points.

For those playing fantasy WNBA, check out RotoWire's WNBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools such as our Current Fantasy WNBA Rankings and WNBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For some of our favorite sportsbook promo codes, check out the links below.