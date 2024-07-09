WNBA Betting
WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, July 9

Written by 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on July 9, 2024

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, July 9

After zero games Monday, the WNBA returns to action with a one-game slate Tuesday. 

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Best Bets for Tuesday, July 9

Courtney Williams Over 12.5 Points (-120) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: With Napheesa Collier sidelined, Williams posted 17 points on 16 shots during Saturday's win over the Mystics. Collier is doubtful for Tuesday, so Williams should be forced to stay aggressive in Los Angeles. Williams has attempted 12 or more shots seven times this season, averaging 14.0 points on 46.8 percent shooting during those contests. 

Bridget Carleton Over 11.5 Points (-104) at Los Angeles Sparks 

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Carleton has scored at least 12 points in her last two contests. With Napheesa Collier expected to be unavailable, Minnesota will likely need Carleton to maintain her strong scoring stretch. She's scored at least 12 points in six of seven games this season when she attempts at least eight shots. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
