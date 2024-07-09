WNBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Tuesday, July 9

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Top WNBA Bets for Tuesday, July 9

After zero games Monday, the WNBA returns to action with a one-game slate Tuesday.

RotoWire's experts break down their favorite picks for the night.

Check out RotoWire's Sports Betting page for the latest WNBA Odds, including WNBA Futures. For updated WNBA player news and WNBA Injury Report info, check out RotoWire's WNBA Lineups and WNBA Daily Projections.

Be sure to also check out the new Best WNBA Picks and Props page to see analysis of some of the best bets available across the major sportsbooks. New users betting on games can use our best sportsbook promo codes to get the best value.

NEW: RotoWire's Picks and Props tool can now be downloaded for free in the App Store and on Google Play. Find out RotoWire's top picks for every sport on the go and in an easy-to-use format!

Best Bets for Tuesday, July 9

Courtney Williams Over 12.5 Points (-120) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:15 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: With Napheesa Collier sidelined, Williams posted 17 points on 16 shots during Saturday's win over the Mystics. Collier is doubtful for Tuesday, so Williams should be forced to stay aggressive in Los Angeles. Williams has attempted 12 or more shots seven times this season, averaging 14.0 points on 46.8 percent shooting during those contests.

Bridget Carleton Over 11.5 Points (-104) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:20 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Carleton has scored at least 12 points in her last two contests. With Napheesa Collier expected to be unavailable, Minnesota will likely need Carleton to maintain her strong scoring stretch. She's scored at least 12 points in six of seven games this season when she attempts at least eight shots.