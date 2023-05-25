WNBA Top Bets Today - Free Expert Picks for Thursday, May 25

This article is part of our WNBA Betting Picks series.

Best Bets

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury, Under 160.5 (-110)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:30 a.m. CT

Mitchell Hansen: Both teams are searching for their first win of the season Thursday night, with Minnesota hitting the road for the first time of the year while Phoenix hosts its second home contest. Both teams have struggled offensively through two games, with the Mercury ranking 10th in the WNBA in points per game (70) and the Lynx ranking ninth (71.5). That said, the over/under line of 160.5 is a high one, and the point total in Thursday's battle will likely finish below that mark.

Kelsey Plum over 4.5 assists (-120) at Los Angeles Sparks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Aces were historically dominant during their regular-season opener against Seattle on Saturday, cruising to a 41-point victory, the largest season-opening win in WNBA history. Las Vegas unsurprisingly had several solid contributors during the matchup in which the team put up 105 points, and Plum was effective in several areas. She tallied five assists in 32 minutes, and while the Sparks are a more complete team than the Storm, Plum should have plenty of chances to shine as a distributor Thursday. She averaged 5.8 assists per game over four appearances against Los Angeles last year and has plenty of offensive weapons to pass to in 2023.

Napheesa Collier under 5.5 rebounds (-113) at Phoenix Mercury

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:45 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: The Lynx have gotten off to an 0-2 start to the season, and while Collier has been effective on the scoreboard, she hasn't been as solid at hauling in rebounds, posting just five rebounds in each game so far. Chicago and Atlanta don't have particularly stellar frontcourts, and the Lynx will have their hands full against Brittney Griner and the Mercury on Thursday. While better days will likely be ahead for Collier on the boards, she could struggle to reach the 5.5 mark against Phoenix.

Las Vegas Aces -7.5 first-half (-110) at Los Angeles Sparks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 p.m. CT

Nick Whalen: I don't mind the full-game line here either, but I'm a little more comfortable betting the Aces to get off to another hot start after decimating the Storm in their opener. The Sparks also won big in their first game, but the Aces are a significantly more difficult opponent than Phoenix.

