WynnBET NY Promo Code: XROTO Unlocks $200 in Free Bets

With online and mobile sports betting having been legalized in New York State, there are a number of sportsbooks vying for your attention. WynnBET New York has been a bit overlooked thus far in the Empire State, but WynnBET NY promo code XROTO can help change that in a hurry. This promotion will help you win more bets with WynnBET, as you will get $200 in free bets just for placing a single bet of $10 or more.

WynnBET NY promo code XROTO will work not only in New York, but also in any other state in which WynnBET is permitted to operate. That growing list currently includes New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia.

How can I access WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO?

Besides being located in New York or one of the other aforementioned states, you must also be at least 21 years old to sign up and use WynnBET NY promo code XROTO. This offer is open to all new customers who fulfill those simple requirements.

In order to get $200 in free bets with an initial bet of $10 or more, start by clicking on the BET NOW link in this article, which will redirect you to the WynnBET New York platform. There, you will be prompted to provide your name, address and email address in order to sign up.

Make sure to enter WynnBET NY promo code XROTO while signing up, then make an initial deposit of at least $10. After making this deposit, place a bet of $10 or more with odds of -120 or greater (eg. -100, +200), and you will get $200 in free bets.

WynnBET NY Promo Code - $200 in Free Bets Details

The $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY promo code XROTO will be paid out in the form of four separate $50 free bets. Your first $50 free bet will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your initial $10-plus bet settling.

You will then get the three remaining $50 free bets at one-week intervals after that. Let's say you sign up and bet $10 on the Nets to cover the spread in Game 3 against the Celtics on Saturday. Regardless of that game's result, your first $50 free bet would arrive no later than Tuesday night, and you would then get another $50 free bet on each of the next three Tuesdays after that for a total of $200.

Each of the $50 free bets from WynnBET NY promo code XROTO can be used to place any wagers with odds of -150 or greater, so you will have even more freedom with these than the initial bet of at least $10.

Keep in mind that if you really like something that falls outside that range, you can parlay that pick with another game to get to odds of -150. For example, a parlay consisting of one leg at -200 and a second leg at -270 would get total odds of +105, but you would need both legs to hit in order for the bet to win.

Each free bet will expire after 10 days if unused, and the free bets themselves cannot be withdrawn, but any winnings from them can be immediately cashed out or left in your account to help fund future bets and take advantage of the other ongoing promotions at WynnBET New York.

Other Promos to Use After WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO

Getting $200 in free bets right off the bat with WynnBET NY promo code XROTO is certainly sweet, but that's not the only promotion you can take advantage of after creating your account.

Other promos you will find on WynnBET New York include WynnBET Weekdays, the WynnBET Win Hour and a basketball parlay bonus. With WynnBET Weekdays, you just need to place $50 in cumulative bets between Monday and Friday in one week to get a $10 free bet the following Monday.

The "WynnBET Win Hour" happens from 5-6 pm ET on Thursdays and boosts your odds on all games that are covered by the promotion. With the basketball parlay bonus, you will get a $10 free bet for placing a basketball parlay of $20 or more that consists of at least four legs.