101+ Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Loves Sports

Mark your calendars: Sunday, June 16th is Father's Day! At RotoWire, we want to help make it the best one yet for the dad in your life and the easiest one for you to plan. To assist we've put together an insider's guide to the best Father's Day gifts that will make any sports fan feel like his team won the championship.

If YOU are the father in this scenario, casually leave this article open within view of your kids or significant other. They should get the hint, but if they don't then go ahead and treat yourself. You deserve it!

Click images for links!

College Football 25 Video Game

Dads of all ages have been waiting a decade for EA Sports to bring back its popular college football game franchise. Now you can pre-order for the July 19th release. Pair the game with a responsibility-free weekend for dad from the 19th through 21st for a gift he will never forget.





NFL Replica Jersey

NFL jerseys are the ultimate fan gear. Whether it's game day or a fantasy draft night, it's a must-have for every football fan. Add a jersey to Dad's wardrobe, or if you have a game-worn or signed jersey on your hands, consider framing it with an acrylic jersey display case.

RotoWire Subscription

If your father plays fantasy sports, he has most likely read player notes from RotoWire. But RotoWire offers so much more than just the best news and analysis in the business. Our subscribers enjoy cheat sheets, draft software, DFS lineup optimizers and so much more for every sport.





Game Tickets

Nothing beats the atmosphere at a live game. Purchase tickets on the team's website, or snag deals with ticket resellers like Vivid Seats. Not sure if the seats are good or not? Check out A View from My Seat to preview your seat location – sometimes affordable tickets are cheap for a reason.





NFL Pilsner Craft Beer Set

Consider this craft beer set for fans who love a cold brew with their touchdowns. It's like bringing the stadium beer experience home, but classier. The set includes two tall 12-ounce fluted beer glasses, a steel deluxe bottle opener and two natural cork coasters inside an acacia box.

5-Layer StadiumView Wall Art

This work of art is a great fit for a man cave, office or, frankly, any room of the house. The unique 3D stadium design is hand assembled from five layers of engineered wood and is sure to be a statement piece.





The Small Book of Million Dollar Golf Tips

If your dad loves golf, he'll love it even more once he starts bombing drives and dropping strokes from his game. The author of The Small Book of Million Dollar Tips is living proof that you can go from a complete newbie to professional golfer in just 3 years, and his 54 golf secrets are sure to help dad take his game to the next level.





501 Excuses for a Bad Golf Shot

Or maybe your dad loves to golf but isn't really the "self-improvement type." Help dad out by giving him some new reasons for his poor performance on the course so that he can put those tired old excuses to bed.





Trophy Smack Custom Championship Belt

For the fantasy football fan who dominates their league, a Trophy Smack heavyweight title belt is the ultimate symbol of victory. A custom championship belt is also a sweet way to show dad that he crushed it as a parent.









Bet Slips or Lotto Tickets

In states where sports betting is legal, gift your loved ones a series of playful bet slips, or even a DraftKings Gift Card , allowing them to wager without dipping into their own pockets. Best case, they win some money. Worst case, you have some fun following a game together. Roll in some extra fun with these Sports Betting Dice, or tuck a lotto ticket inside the envelope.









Don't set your beers down just anywhere. Level up with a set of slate coasters laser-etched with four of their favorite NFL team's greatest plays. These are available in a variety of sports and are sure to be a hit.









Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

These high-quality headphones offer an immersive audio experience, whether they're listening to game commentary or their favorite pump-up playlist. Or take it outside with this wireless waterproof speaker from Bose.





NFL Aloha Shirt

If the football fan in your life enjoys standing out from the crowd, lives near the beach, or just carries those laid-back vibes, this NFL Hawaiian shirt is the perfect fit. Take summer to the next level with this NFL straw hat.





Beef Jerky Variety Pack

Have you ever heard the phrase, "Keep it simple, stupid?" Sometimes the best gifts are the ones you know they'll enjoy, and who doesn't love beef jerky?





SiriusXM Subscription

Catch even more fantasy sports insight by tuning into SiriusXM's Fantasy Sports Radio channel. RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today is on SiriusXM satellite radio and is hosted by Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen. The show is currently available on SiriusXM channel 87 from noon-2 pm ET M-F and 1-3 pm ET Saturdays and Sundays. First-time subscribers can try SXM free for the first 3-months.





NFL Wooden Bottle Cap Opener Sign

A cool addition to any fan cave, these sturdy NFL signs feature distressed wood and a metal bottle opener.

Leather Wallet with Gift Box

Sure, a wallet is not unique or creative, but what Father's Day gift list would be complete without this classic? Now your dad can support his favorite team while keeping his cards and cash secure.





Mini Rotating Levitating Helmet

OK, you wanted something more unique, and we found it! The perfect decoration for any office or man cave, this work of art uses electromagnetic force to allow the helmet to levitate and spin in mid-air continually.





QB54 Football Yard Game Set

QB54 is a tailgate-style football game that combines cornhole with football. Test your hand-eye coordination with activities like completions, touchdowns, and extra points.





101 Basketball Jokes to Score With

If you're dad isn't always ready to spout out a cringeworthy dad joke, then he's not doing his job right. Help him out with this book that is sure to entertain him and perhaps even get a few laughs out of the rest of the family.





Team Logo Slides

Keep it comfy and make it easy with these NFL slip-on sandals. Or if staying cozy is the goal, check out these NFL Football Team Logo Moccasin Slippers. Bonus points if you add these fantasy football socks into the mix.





DraftPour Beer Dispenser

Transform their favorite beer into a 'draft' masterpiece: a beer tap that pours the perfect beer at home. Draft beers are known to taste better than drinking straight out of the can thanks to the combination of freshness, perfect carbonation and ideal temperature that beer taps provide. Let them taste the difference while using this giant NFL beer mug.





NFL Craft Beer Flight Set

This Craft Beer Flight Set bodes well with beer aficionados, offering a brewery-quality craft beer tasting experience right at home. It includes a two-tiered acacia wood tray, four 4-ounce beer glasses for sampling, and a chalkboard panel for labeling each brew. Designed for both indoor and outdoor entertaining, its convenient carry handles make it ideal for any type of gathering.

Sports TV Subscription

An ESPN+ subscription gives access to a ton of extra sports, including college basketball, UFC and several soccer leagues. NFL Sunday Ticket would be the best option to watch football, while MLB TV gets you access to all out-of-network baseball games.









NFL Beer Caddy

A rustic and modern six-pack beer cooler branded with any NFL team's logo. Fill it up with their favorite beer to complete the gift.





Cameo

If you're looking for a memorable gift experience, check out Cameo, a website and mobile app that lets you request personalized video messages from celebrities. Brett Favre, Ray Lewis, Antonio Brown, Dwight Howard and Roger Clemens are among the many options.





NFL Dart Board Cabinet

Exactly what every fan cave needs. This sturdy, wood cabinet includes an 18'' tournament-sized board and six darts. Better yet, it comes pre-assembled and ready to hang, allowing for immediate play.

For 70+ more gift ideas check out our top picks HERE!