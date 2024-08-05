2024 Paris Olympics Best Bets: Monday Picks for Women's 3x3 Basketball and More

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

2024 Paris Olympics: Monday's Best Bets, Picks and More

It's Day 10 of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and what a wild weekend it was. We had Noah Lyles claim the fastest man in the world title, we saw Dominica and St. Lucia win their first-ever medals, both golds, and all kinds of other amazing feats of strength, precision and focus. If you're not watching as much of these games as possible, you're really missing out.

We have men's and women's artistic gymnastics, men's and women's badminton, men's and women's 3x3 basketball, men's and women's kayak cross canoe slalom, men's and women's cycling track, women's diving, equestrian, women's field hockey, men's, women's and mixed sailing, men's and mixed team shooting, men's soccer, women's sport climbing, men's and women's team table tennis, men's and women's beach volleyball, men's volleyball, men's water polo, wrestling as well as track and field events, as well as surfing, as long as weather conditions allow.

Medals will be awarded in several events from the triathlon mixed relay, men's 25m rapid fire pistol, men's and women's badminton singles gold medal match, men's artistic gymnastics, men's and women's canoe slalom, track and field, and much, much more.

We'll try and tab some of the regular sports you're used to betting, as well as occasionally toss in an exotic play to make things fun. Who knows? You might discover a new sport you really like to watch. Every four years, I enjoy betting on handball, and I am finding 3x3 basketball to be a lot of fun, too!

Women's 5000m - To Win a Medal - Netherlands' Sifan Hassan (-115) (Mon., 3:15 p.m. ET)

The Women's 5000m takes place under the lights at Stade de France on Monday evening in Paris.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon (-430) is the heavy favorite to secure the gold medal. However, after that, it's a bit wide open.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay (-160) and Kenya's Beatrice Chebet (-115) are expected to challenge for the podium, but Ethiopian-born Hassan, representing Netherlands, is also expected to be right in the mix for a medal.

The 31-year-old Hassan sought asylum in the Netherlands in 2008, and she became a Dutch citizen in 2013. In 2021, at the delayed Tokyo Olympics, she won gold medals in the 5000m and 10000m races, while also securing bronze in the 1500m. She became the only athlete in history to medal in those three events at the same Olympics. She is also the first Dutch woman to win a long-distance event at the Olympics.

Can she defend her crown? Kipyegon looks to spoil that. But Hassan is a good bet to earn at least some sort of a medal.

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan To Win a Medal - 5000m (-115 at FanDuel)

Women's 3x3 Basketball - USA -2.5 (-120) vs. Spain (Mon., 12:30 p.m. ET)

Things haven't exactly gone according to plan for the United States in the women's 3x3 event.

Team USA stumbled 17-13 in the opener against Germany in pool play on July 30, while falling 17-15 to Australia on Thursday. USA finally got the job done against Spain in pool play, winning 17-11. They carried that momentum over into a win against China, 14-12, and again 21-13 in a play-in game against China, on Saturday.

Spain won 18-16 against Azerbaijan in the opening pool round match, while falling to both China and USA on Thursday. It also swept a double dip against Australia and Canada, before it lost to Germany, 18-15, on Saturday.

The main focus here is the first result. USA pounded Spain by six in the first meeting. Expect Hailey Van Lith and company to get the job done again.

USA -2.5 (-120 at FanDuel)

Men's Water Polo - Croatia ML (+100) vs. USA (Mon. 12:30 p.m. ET)

In the final match of preliminary round play, Team USA (2-2) takes on Croatia (3-1).

The Americans opened these Olympics with a 12-8 loss to Italy on July 28, while rebounding for a 14-8 win over Romania. It suffered a disappointing 13-11 loss to Greece on Thursday, before rebounding for a much-needed 12-7 win over Montenegro to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

Croatia has three victories, but defense has been an issue, allowing 43 goals. That's the third-most goals allowed among any quarterfinals qualifier. The Croats have a plus-4 goal differential, though, and have a powerful offense, scoring two more goals than the American side.

Look for Croatia to get the job done in this final match of the preliminary round before things get real in the knockout stage.

Croatia ML (+100 at FanDuel)

