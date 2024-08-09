2024 Paris Olympics: Saturday Picks for High Jump, Taekwondo and More

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

2024 Paris Olympics: Saturday's Best Bets, Picks and More

It's Day 15 of the 2024 Olympics in Paris, and the penultimate day of action. There are still plenty of medals to be hand, as things wrap up in France on a strong note!

On Saturday, the men's marathon takes place at 2 a.m. ET, while the women's golf tournament plays its final round, and the women's modern pentathlon continues.

In addition, we'll have men's and women's taekwondo, women's water polo consolation and medal matches, men's diving, women's handball medal matches, women's team table tennis medal matches, women's canoe sprint, men's basketball medal games, men's and women's weightlifting, women's sport climbing, men's volleyball gold medal match, group rhythmic gymnastics, men's and women's cycling track, women's football (soccer) gold medal match, women's volleyball bronze medal match, men's breaking, men's beach volleyball medal matches, men's and women's gold medal finals, artistic swimming, more wrestling and various track and field events.

As we enter the final weekend, we'll try and tab some of the regular sports you're used to betting, as well as toss in an exotic play to make things fun. Who knows? You might discover a new sport you really like to watch. Good luck on all your plays this weekend before the flame is extinguished!

Men's High Jump - Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim To Win a Medal (-180) (Sat., 1 p.m. ET)

Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim will be looking to defend his gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Saturday afternoon at Stade de France.

He is a three-time world champion, and he said prior to arriving in Paris that these are his final games. In addition to winning gold in Tokyo, he also secured silver medals at the 2012 Olympics in London, and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In fact, Qatar won its first Summer Olympics medal in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, a bronze, and it has eight medals total in the previous eight games, with none so far in Paris.

Essa Barshim has three of those eight all-time medals, including the second-ever gold, secured in Tokyo, days after Fares Ibrahim made history with the first-ever gold for the country in the men's 96 kg weightlifting event. Tokyo was also Qatar's most prolific, in terms of medals, posting two golds and a silver.

Mutaz Essa Barshim was the flag bearer in the opening ceremonies, and he is the last hope for a medal for the Gulf state. Even nearby Bahrain, a similarly sized Gulf state with a very similar flag, has won a gold and silver in these games.

Essa Barshim is a good bet to at least make the podium in the high jump. In Wednesday's Group A qualification, he posted a mark of 2.27m, among the best in the group. Only one participant hit that mark in Group B.

Men's 5000m - To Win a Medal - Kenya's Jacob Krop (+190) (Sat., 1:50 p.m. ET)

As we mentioned Friday, and it's no real news to anybody, the Kenyan long-distance running program is on point, and very successful over the years.

However, it is rather surprising that Kenya hasn't medaled in the past two Olympic games, last medaling in the event when Thomas Longosiwa secured bronze in the 2012 Olympics in London. Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge is the last silver medal winner in the event, coming at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. He is also a two-time gold medal winner in the marathon. The last gold for Kenya in this event was way back in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, thanks to John Ngugi. Burundi, Germany, Ethiopia (x2), Great Britain (x2), Morocco and Uganda have golds in the event since Kenya's last outright win.

Krop posted a time of 14:08.730 in Heat 1 of the qualification, a race which saw four races take a tumble. It's a good thing Krop wasn't in Heat 2, as that's the race which saw a photographer covering the women's javelin event aimlessly wander onto the trap during the race, drawing the ire of Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Krop is worth a roll of the dice, as he represents an opportunity to nearly double up if he can reach the podium. The 23-year-old took home silver in the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Ore., and he posted a bronze in the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, as well as bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, U.K.

Men's Taekwondo Over 80kg - Cote d'Ivoire's Cheick Sallah Cisse To Win Gold (+125) (Sat., 3 a.m. ET)

Cote d'Ivoire's Cheick Sallah Cisse is a good bet to take home a gold medal in the men's taekwondo (over 80kg) event which begins early Saturday morning in Paris.

He won gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but he hasn't been to the podium since. It isn't from lack of trying. He won the African Championships at 87kg in Dakar, Senegal, and he is a two-time African champ. He also won gold in the 2015 African Games in Brazzaville, Congo, as well as the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco. He is a seven-time Taekwondo Grand Prix gold medalist, too, while also taking gold in the 2023 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The medal case is bare in Paris for Cote d'Ivoire, but Sallah Cisse could help that change dramatically early on Saturday morning with the best medal of them all.

BONUS – 3-Leg Super Olympic Parlay +915 (at FanDuel)

BONUS – 2-Leg Men's Athletics Olympic Parlay +351 (at FanDuel)

