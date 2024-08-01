This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

2024 Paris Olympics: Thursday's Best Bets, Picks and More

We're heading into Day 6 of the 2024 Olympics, and we usher in the month of August in Paris with a full slate.

The men's and women's 20 kilometer (km) race walk takes place on the Trocadero. You've seen those older people in your neighborhood doing it, and it looks rather silly. But, honestly, it's harder than you think, and so much skill. The men's race walk has 49 participants, with the women's race walk featuring 45 athletes.

In addition to the race walk, we get badminton, 3x3 basketball, golf, handball, volleyball, beach volleyball, archery, rowing, shooting, field hockey, judo, table tennis, water polo, basketball, boxing, equestrian, a bevy of swimming events, fencing, sailing, canoe slalom, artistic gymnastics, surfing and cycling BMX racing.

We'll try and tab some of the regular sports you're used to betting, as well as occasionally toss in an exotic play to make things fun. Who knows? You might discover a new sport you really like to watch. Every four years, I enjoy betting on handball, and I am finding 3x3 basketball to be a lot of fun, too!

Go for gold this summer with the best sportsbook promo codes for generous welcome bonuses at the leading sports betting apps.

Men's Canoeing - K-1 Slalom (Thu., 9:30 a.m. ET)

In the XXXII Olympiad, better known as the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, it was Jiri Prskavec of the Czech Republic taking home gold, with Jakub Grigar of Slovakia securing silver, and Hannes Aigner of Germany earning bronze.

In 2016 at the Rio games, Joe Clarke of Great Britain, Peter Kauzer of Slovenia and Prskavec of CZE earned bronze. Traditionally, the Bohemian countries have fared well in these canoeing events in the Olympics, at least recently.

It's a good idea to back Prskavec for the gold medal for the chance to nearly double up. He isn't the favorite, as the host nation has Titouan Castryck (+160) shooting for a gold. Clark (+1000) and Kauzer (+1400) are also in the mix, and worth a small-unit play for a potential big payoff.

Jiri Prskavec - Czech Republic (+185 at FanDuel)

Women's Basketball - Belgium vs. USA (Thu., 3 p.m. ET)

The United States women didn't get off to such a hot start in the 3x3 competition, losing to Germany, but a lot of casual fans seem to be mixing up the two events. The teams, and athletes, are completely different. The traditional squad is the best of the best, unless, of course, you're sour that Caitlin Clark and/or Angel Reese aren't on the team.

The US women got off to a huge start, pounding Japan 102-76 on Monday in the group phase. A'ja Wilson rolled up 24 points with 13 rebounds and four blocked shots in 26 minutes, shooting an efficient 10-of-16. Breanna Stewart was even better, going 11-of-15 from the field, ending up with 22 points. Five players scored in double digits, as Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu and Kelcey Plum each came off the bench for 11 points.

The USA shot 54.5% (42-of-77) from the field while gathering 56 rebounds against the smallish Japanese team, who amassed just 27 boards themselves. It all masked USA's terrible 3-point shooting night, as it hit just 4-of-20, or 20.0%. Japan couldn't match up inside, but hit 38.5% (15-of-39) from behind the arc, to stick around for a bit.

Belgium is another opponent which will have a tough time matching up, size-wise. Dare I say, the USA should "waffle" the Belgians on Thursday?

USA -23.5 (-102 at FanDuel)

Men's Surfing - Gabriel Medina (Wed., 1 p.m. ET)

Looking to men's water polo, Italy is a good bet to secure a victory over tiny Montenegro. Over history, the Balkan states have represented well in the Olympics, and Montenegro has been pesky.

Montenegro opened with an 11-8 loss to Croatia in the preliminary round on Sunday, and it followed that up with a 17-16 setback against Greece on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Italy took care of Team USA 12-8 on Sunday in its opening match, while getting by neighbor Croatia 14-11 on Tuesday.

Montenegro will find a way to hang around. We'll actually do two bets here, too. Go Over 20.5 (-122) on total goals, while playing Montenegro lightly catching the points.

Over 20.5 - Total Goals (-122 at FanDuel)

Montenegro +3.5 (-108 at FanDuel)

BONUS – 3-Leg Olympics Parlay +927 (at FanDuel)

Men's Water Polo - O 20.5 Goals - Italy vs. Montenegro (-122)

Women's Basketball - USA -23.5 vs. Belgium (-102)

Men's K-1 Slalom - Canoeing - Jiri Prskavec - Gold (+185)

BONUS – 2-Leg Olympics Parlay +260 (at FanDuel)

Men's Water Polo - O 20.5 Goals - Italy vs. Montenegro (-122)

Women's Basketball - USA -23.5 vs. Belgium (-102)

Let's get it!