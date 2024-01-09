2024 PBA Elite League Futures and Round 1: Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

The moment we've been waiting for is finally here! The 2024 PBA season has arrived, and it starts with PBA Elite League action, which will look very different this year. Rather than competing exclusively at Bayside Bowl in September, we will enjoy a season-long schedule with expanded rosters. There will be head-to-head matches at every 2024 PBA Tour stop through the Tournament of Champions, and the eight teams will fight to earn one of six spots in the PBA Elite League Presented by Snickers Playoffs Finals at Bayside Bowl in September.

PBA Elite League Futures

Futures have seen a bit of movement since they were first posted on BetRivers Sportsbook shortly after the draft in mid-December. If you like Portland, Akron or New Jersey but waited to place your bets, then you'll be glad to see that their odds are a bit more enticing these days. On the other hand, odds got shorter for L.A. and Motown with early money presumably coming in on them.

The line movement shouldn't be a surprise, as Motown and L.A. are certainly the two best teams on paper. E.J. Tackett and Anthony Simonsen will headline the Motown Muscle squad again after leading all bowlers in tour points, earnings and average in 2023. Meanwhile, L.A. X features five of the top 20 players in tour points, including player-manager Jason Belmonte.

Portland Lumberjacks +350 Motown Muscle +350 Dallas Strikers +400 L.A. X +450 Akron Atom Splitters +700 Las Vegas High Rollers +800 New Jersey KingPins +900 Waco Wonders +1100

2024 PBA League Best Futures Bets

L.A. X to Win +450

As I mentioned earlier, the L.A. X roster is loaded. In past years, managers could build their teams based on who they expected would perform best together in Portland on the Mark Roth 42-foot oil pattern. This year PBA Elite League players will have to show more versatility as they compete on different oil patterns at each tour stop. Motown may have the top two players, but L.A. has five players who scored and cashed frequently on a variety of oil patterns in 2023. I'm also confident in L.A. X to win their first-round match, so now is the time to bet their future before it drops to +350 or worse with a win. (More on that later.)

Akron Atom Splitters to Win +700

If you're looking for more of a longshot play, I like Akron. The key for me is Manager Mark Baker. History shows that managers matter in the PBA League. From 2014 to 2022, only three different managers led their teams to win the Elias Cup - Portland's Tim Mack, Dallas's Norm Duke and Baker. I'll put my money on Mark Baker to make the right lineup decisions and coach his team to make appropriate in-game adjustments (although it should be noted that managers are not expected to attend every event). Like L.A., you should lock in this bet now, as Akron's odds could drop to +600 or worse with a win over longshot New Jersey in round 1.

PBA Elite League Round 1

In 2023, Waco was the last team standing after having the longest odds to win the championship. They find themselves in the underdog role again and will face Portland in a rematch of last year's final.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas comes in as a big underdog against Motown, Dallas is a slight favorite over L.A., and Akron is favored over New Jersey.

Win Spread Portland Lumberjacks -225 +140 (-1.5) Waco Wonders +165 -195 (+1.5)

Win Spread Las Vegas High Rollers +165 -195 (+1.5) Motown Muscle -225 +140 (-1.5)

Win Spread Dallas Strikers -125 +215 (-1.5) L.A. X -106 -315 (+1.5)

Win Spread New Jersey KingPins +105 -315 (+1.5) Akron Atom Splitters -139 +215 (-1.5)

2024 PBA League Best Round 1 Bets

L.A. X to defeat Dallas -106

While I've praised the talent on L.A.'s roster, Dallas's isn't that far behind, especially after Jakob Butturff, who finished fourth in tour points, surprisingly dropped to the Strikers at the 22nd overall draft position. What really gives L.A. the edge in this matchup is the Wayne Webb 38-foot oil pattern that they'll be bowling on this week. When that pattern was used at the 2022 PBA Colorado Springs Open, current L.A. players Dom Barrett, Darren Tang, Tomas Käyhkö, and Belmonte all finished in the top eight, averaging over 224.

Las Vegas High Rollers to defeat Motown Muscle +165

Sometimes in gambling you're betting on a team and other times you're betting on a number. In this case, I like this opportunity at +165. Motown will be a favorite in most matches as long as Tackett and Simonsen are there. However, I believe Las Vegas's new additions give them the right mix of players to make themselves a tough out for any team. Matt Ogle is coming off his best season, finishing fifth in tour points, and his pal Sean Rash is still arguably a top-10 player when healthy.

2024 PBA Elite League Round 1 TV Schedule

