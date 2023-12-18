40 Best Gifts for Fantasy Football Fans

Fantasy sports aren't just games; they're a lifestyle. Here at RotoWire, we know the thrill of drafting the "perfect" team, the agony of last-minute injuries and the camaraderie of league banter. If you've got a fantasy football fanatic in your life, finding the right gift can be as challenging as picking sleepers in their fantasy draft.

But fear not! We've put together an insider's guide to the best holiday gifts that will make any fantasy football fan feel like they've won their league championship.

Click images for links!

NFL jerseys are the ultimate fan gear. It's like donning a superhero cape, but for sports. In fantasy football, jerseys are often worn during drafts, almost like a right of passage into the league. The jersey-wearing continues throughout the season, and may even include superstitious rituals. If you have a game day or signed jersey on your hands, consider framing it with an acrylic jersey display case.





Game Tickets

Live sports are what it's truly all about. Only in person can you smell the sweat, feel the energy and cheer them on. Purchase tickets on the team's website, or snag deals with ticket resellers like Stubhub or SeatGeek. Not sure if the seats are good or not? Check out A View from My Seat to preview your seat location – sometimes affordable tickets are cheap for a reason.









NFL Pilsner Craft Beer Set

Consider this craft beer set for fans who love a cold brew with their touchdowns. It's like bringing the stadium beer experience home, but classier. The set includes two tall 12-ounce fluted beer glasses, a steel deluxe bottle opener and two natural cork coasters inside an acacia box.

Fantasy Football Legend T-Shirt

How about a t-shirt that crowns them a fantasy football legend? Or for league commissioners this Commish tee is sure to be a hit.





Trophy Smack Custom Championship Belt

For the fantasy football fan who dominates their league, a Trophy Smack heavyweight title belt is the ultimate symbol of victory. Far superior to the flimsier options available online, this belt stands out with its robust build and imposing presence, perfectly embodying the spirit of a true champion. The customization options are unparalleled, allowing you to tailor the belt to the specific triumphs and personality of any league's winner. Hey, if Austin Ekeler is a fan, so are we.











Personalized Football History Book

Dive into the rich history of their favorite football team with a personalized leather-bound book that contains historical newspaper clippings and headlines.











Bet Slips or Lotto Tickets

In states where sports betting is legal, gift your loved ones a series of playful bet slips, or even a DraftKings Gift Card , allowing them to wager without dipping into their own pockets. Best case, they win some money. Worst case, you have some fun following a game together. Roll in some extra fun with these Sports Betting Dice, or tuck a lotto ticket inside the envelope.









Don't set your beers down just anywhere. Level up with a set of slate coasters laser-etched with four of their favorite NFL team's greatest plays. These are available in a variety of sports and are sure to be a hit. For a more rustic vibe, check out this highly-regarded 5-Pack Barrel Beverage Drink Coaster Set.









NFL Wooden Bottle Cap Opener Sign

A cool addition to any fan cave, these sturdy NFL signs feature distressed wood and a metal bottle opener. Not only do they look badass, they exude badassness. If you want a stocking stuffer option, check this one out.

RotoWire Subscription

If your person reads fantasy updates about their players, they've most likely read a note from RotoWire. Not to brag, but we actually pioneered these notes back in the day. Now, we have them -- plus a whole lot more! -- for nearly every sport you can imagine.





QB54 Football Yard Game Set

QB54 is a tailgate-style football game that combines cornhole with football. Test your hand-eye coordination with activities like completions, touchdowns, and extra points.









NFL Cornhole Set

Elevate tailgates, backyard barbecues or family gatherings with a cornhole set branded with any NFL team's logo. It's fun, competitive and gets the people going! Check out this ladder ball set for a lightweight alternative.





Team Logo Slides

Keep it comfy and make it easy with these NFL slip-on sandals. Or if staying cozy is the goal, check out these NFL Football Team Logo Moccasin Slippers. Bonus points if you add these fantasy football socks into the mix.





ESPN+ Subscription

An ESPN+ subscription gives access to a ton of extra sports, including all the college basketball games needed to start prepping for March Madness. NFL Sunday Ticket would be the best option to watch football, while MLB TV gets you access to all out-of-network games (so no local teams are included).





5-Layer StadiumView Wall Art

This one's especially cool because it looks great both in a man cave or in any room of the house. The unique 3D stadium design is hand assembled from five layers of engineered wood and is sure to be a statement piece.





Fantasy Football Coffee Mug

This 15 oz mug provides ample space to hold a satisfying amount of coffee, giving an extra boost anyone staying up to add free agents after waivers clear in the middle of the night.





DraftPour Beer Dispenser

Transform their favorite beer into a 'draft' masterpiece: a beer tap that pours the perfect beer at home. Draft beers are known to taste better than drinking straight out of the can thanks to the combination of freshness, perfect carbonation and ideal temperature that beer taps provide. Let them taste the difference while using this giant NFL beer mug.





Portable Beer Pong Tailgate Table

Beer pong is the ultimate party starter, especially when it's portable and football-themed. Great for tailgates, even better for Bills fans. Complete the gift with these NFL team branded pong balls or this beer pong kit.





Hard Cooler Insulated Portable Ice Chest

Keep drinks ice cold with this durable, portable cooler, essential for any sports outing or backyard BBQ. Pair it with a clever cooler light to make digging for beers a thing of the past.







Leather Beer Belt

A fun, quirky way to keep their favorite brews handy so they can concentrate on setting their fantasy football lineups. It's like a tool belt, but for beer.







SiriusXM Subscription

Catch even more fantasy football action by tuning into SiriusXm's Fantasy Sports Radio channel. RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today is on SiriusXM satellite radio and hosted by Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen. It's available on SiriusXM channel 87 from 8-10 pm ET M-F, 1-3 pm Saturdays, and 9-10 am Sundays.





Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

These high-quality headphones offer an immersive audio experience, whether they're listening to game commentary or their favorite pump-up playlist. Or, take it outside with this wireless waterproof speaker from Bose.





Madden 24

This game goes way back for many of us (PS2 over here!). Playing Madden was basically the first form of fantasy football. You got to manage a team by both calling and executing plays. Pro tip: An Xbox or Playstation make stellar gifts as well.





Pop-A-Shot Hoop



The Pop-A-Shot Super Slam, an over-the-door basketball hoop, brings the excitement of the game right into homes or offices. It's a fun, engaging way to take a break and indulge in some friendly competition.





NFL Craft Beer Flight Set

This bougie Craft Beer Flight Set bodes well with beer aficionados, offering a brewery-quality craft beer tasting experience right at home. It includes a two-tiered acacia wood tray, four 4-ounce beer glasses for sampling, and a chalkboard panel for labeling each brew. Designed for both indoor and outdoor entertaining, its convenient carry handles make it ideal for any type of gathering.



NFL Aloha Shirt

If the fantasy footballer in your life enjoys standing out from the crowd, lives near the beach, or carries those laid-back vibes, this NFL Hawaiian shirt is the perfect fit. Make summer arrive even sooner with this NFL straw hat.





Men's Champion Joggers

These everyday Champion joggers combine comfort, style and durability at an extremely reasonable price. Their minimalistic design pairs them well with both casual and athletic looks. Plus, pockets…the ultimate W. Double the fun with an NFL hoodie or long sleeve tee.





Nerf Ball

Perfect for the kid in all of us, and for those who have kids. Or, step into the cleats of true NFL players with a classic Wilson football.





NFLOpoly Junior

If your gift recipient has kiddos, NFLOpoly makes a solid gift choice. Kids may be too young to play fantasy football, but it's never too early to get them hooked on football itself. This board game gets the little ones off their screens and immersed in the NFL world. It's also a great way to teach them a thing or two about money and strategy.





Beef Jerky Variety Pack

Have you ever heard the phrase, "Keep it simple, stupid?" Sometimes the best gifts are the ones you know they'll enjoy, and who doesn't love beef jerky?

NFL Golf Set

Combining football and golf creates an unbeatable duo. With this gift, avid golfers can take their NFL team spirit to the fairways, infusing their game with gridiron flair. Perfect as a stocking stuffer or even better when paired with a coordinating driver cover or golf towel, this gift is a hole-in-one for any NFL fan who loves the links.





Muscle Massage Gun

The Apherma Massage Gun is a game-changer when it comes to muscle recovery and relaxation, aka the perfect way for someone to de-stress after painfully watching their fantasy players come up short.









NFL Uno

This NFL-inspired UNO game featuring all 32 teams mirrors the classic version of the game while leveling up the fun with an 'Ice the Kicker' rule, which forces players to kick a field goal with a folded paper football through a goalpost of another player's hands.





NFL Beer Caddy

A rustic and modern six-pack beer cooler branded with any NFL team's logo. Fill it up with their favorite beers to complete the gift.

NFL Crosswords Book

Wordies and nerdies unite. This NFL-themed crossword puzzle is a sure-fire way to get the brain juices flowing while learning even more about football.













Cameo

If you're looking for a memorable gift experience, check out Cameo, a website and mobile app that lets you request personalized video messages from celebrities. Brett Favre, Randall Cunningham, Ray Lewis, Antonio Brown, Tommy DeVito…so many options.





NFL Dart Board Cabinet

Exactly what every fan cave needs. This sturdy, wood cabinet includes an 18'' tournament-sized board and six darts. Better yet, it comes pre-assembled and ready to hang, allowing for immediate play.

Smokeless Indoor Grill & Air Fryer Combo

Experience the joy of grilling anytime, regardless of the weather. This versatile appliance brings the sizzle of game-day grilling indoors, minus the smoke, for a fuss-free, easy-to-clean experience. Its intuitive design significantly reduces cooking time while enhancing the flavors and textures of all the best foods. Perfect for quick, delicious, and healthier cooking.

Get Taylor Swiftie With It

If you haven't already heard, Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map, and now he's finally famous. Joking, of course - IYKYK. Anything Taylor Swift-related works both as a gag gift for the TSwift haters, or as a coveted treasure for the Swifties. Win-win.

A Vacation

Two options: Send them somewhere without cell service to decompress (read: heal) after a rough fantasy season, or take them to Vegas to keep the luck rolling. Your pick.





Want even more ideas? Check out our top picks HERE, including ideas for stocking stuffers, fantasy baseballers, and college sports fans!