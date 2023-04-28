Here's the merger of space fantasy and fantasy football we've all been waiting for -- an all-time Star Wars fantasy football team. With a player from every position group, this fictional fantasy team is ready to compete in any format on the fantasy gridiron, including IDP leagues, and even leagues that count head coaches and punters.

Here's out all-time Star Wars fantasy football team:

Quarterback: Darth Vader

Darth Vader has everything scouts look for: a proven leader with a killer instinct and the ability to force the ball into tight windows. Much like Peyton Manning after neck surgery, Vader was arguably at his best after recovering from a major injury.

Wide Receiver: Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker has the intangibles to back up his physical talents, led by an unparalleled drive to succeed and plenty of practice making one-handed catches. Skywalker is also just as precise running routes from the X receiver spot as he is piloting an X-wing Starfighter.

Running Back: R2-D2

R2-D2 is the ideal RB1. Small enough to fit in the tiniest crease created by the offensive line, yet also capable of literally turning on the jets in the open field.

Tight End: Princess Leia

Tight ends need the versatility to both block and catch the ball, and Leia brings that jack-of-all trades ability to the field. She can thrive in any role, from princess to fugitive to rebel, and even in the red zone.

Offensive Line: Jabba the Hutt

Jabba hasn't played on the offensive since long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away, but we still say "Hutt, Hutt, Hike" to snap the ball to this day. With his size and strength, we're putting Jabba the Hutt at center on this squad.

Coach: Chancellor Palpatine

Similar to Bill Belichick, in both hoodie usage and demeanor, Chancellor Palpatine is also a proven leader. With Darth Sidious' ability to use force persuasion on the officials, this Star Wars team shouldn't have any trouble getting calls, much like Belichick's Patriots.

Cornerback: Han Solo

If receivers thought it was tough getting off "Revis Island," they'll have an even tougher time leaving "Solo Silo." Han shoots down deep passes before they ever reach their targets.

Defensive Line: Chewbacca

A beast with the raw power and athleticism to shed blocks with ease, Chewbacca rarely makes Wookiee mistakes. He also has great chemistry with longtime teammate Han Solo on the defensive side of the ball.

Linebacker: Boba Fett

Boba Fett would have fit right in on the New Orleans Saints' bountygate teams. He can track the ball in coverage or blow up ball carriers on the ground.

Safety: Yoda

Yoda brings centuries of experience, and his use of the force more than makes up for a lack of size. Nothing is more deflating for the opposing offense than Yoda forcing the ball out for a fumble at the 1-yard line, while only using the Force. When Yoda is on the field -- score a touchdown, the other team will not.

Kicker: C-3PO

"C-3PO tacks on three points" surely rolls right off the tongue. Some say Justin Tucker is like a robot out there. Noe, just wait until they see C-3PO in action.

Special Teams Return Man: Jar Jar Binks

Whether or not you believe he was secretly a Sith Lord, there's no denying that Jar Jar Binks somehow made quite a few assailants miss in the prequel trilogy. His acrobatics on the battlefield would translate well to kickoff and punt return duties on the football field, though Binks is most effective in small comedic relief doses on special teams.

Punter: Rey

This is an all-time team after all, so we had to find a spot for the sequel trilogy. Kylo Ren is lurking behind Rey on the practice squad, but many fans of team Star Wars would rather forget any possession on which either of them see the field.