April Fools Day: Most Famous Pranks in Sports History

April Fools Day is right around the corner. Everyone will be planning their pranks for the day and that may include professional athletes and fans. In fact, the sports world has engaged in some of the most notable pranks over the years. April Fools Day is taken quite seriously in sports. Today, we will take a look at seven of the most memorable pranks in sports history.

Phillies Convince Pitcher He Was Traded to Japan

In 2008, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Kyle Kendrick was told that he was being traded to Japan -- except he was not. This prank is considered one of the greatest in sports history without question. Phillies pitcher Brett Myers was behind the prank and it was executed to perfection. Myers got many people with the Phillies involved, such as the team's manager, general manager and even Kendrick's agent. Manager Charlie Manuel initially broke the news, telling Kendrick he was traded to Japan. Kendrick later told Myers he was traded, and Myers asked various questions while keeping a straight face. Even the media was made aware of the "trade."

In 2017, Myers referred to the prank as the "greatest" of all-time in MLB, via Mike Murphy of NBC Sports Philadelphia . "It's the greatest prank of all-time in the MLB," Myers told CSN Philly in 2017. "MLB Network ranked it the No. 1 prank of all-time. Now knowing me, I wanted everything covered. I went the extra mile to make sure that this looked as real as possible. I had to get the front office involved. I had to get Charlie (Manuel) involved. I let the media know about it -- keep them quiet. I had to get the traveling secretary involved. We had to make it look as good as possible. It took two weeks of planning to make sure everybody was on board before we pulled the prank off." Myers certainly put in plenty of work to make this prank a reality. The prank did not cause too much of a distraction either, as the Phillies went on to win the World Series in 2008.

Mark Cuban Fights a Referee During Mavericks Game

Mark Cuban pretended to fight a referee during a Dallas Mavericks game as a prank. Cuban, the Mavs owner at the time, began to argue with a referee during a game in 2010. He ended up walking onto the court and shoving the referee. The referee shoved Cuban back and the two started fighting. They were ultimately separated and the referee ejected Cuban from the game. It was, of course, an April Fools joke in the end, though. Cuban was not actually ejected and the fans and players realized what was occurring. Cuban was happy they were able to successfully complete the prank. It required convincing acting from both himself and the referee, and they accomplished their goal.

Lakers Rookie Fake Date With Actress

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Tony Bobbitt thought he was going to go on a date with actress Lucy Liu as a result of a prank. In the 2004-05 season, Bobbitt apparently believed Liu was looking at him during a game. He reportedly told his teammates all about it. The Lakers veterans decided to have a little fun with the situation and gave him a phone number that he thought belonged to Liu, but actually was the number of a Lakers player. Bobbitt ultimately agreed to a date with the famous actress, but it was his Lakers teammates who showed up instead. Liu was never even involved with Bobbitt which caught the Lakers rookie by surprise and left him embarrassed on what he believed to be a date with Liu.

Yale Tricks Harvard Fans During Football Rivalry Game

The 2004 Yale-Harvard prank is remembered by many college football fans. It was formulated by Yale students who pretended to be involved in a Harvard "pep squad" group. They began handing out signs that they told fans said "Go Harvard." Instead, the signs actually said "Harvard sucks." The prank utilized creativity from the Yale fans. Harvard, though, went on to win the game 35-3. Perhaps Harvard was motivated by what happened. Nevertheless, this prank is still remembered by fans.

Charles Barkley's "Interview"

Charles Barkley was once pranked by a Japanese reporter. The reporter asked questions that confused Barkley and did not make much sense. Barkley was even asked about teams that were not involved in the game he had recently played. Barkley tried to figure out what he was being asked, but the questions continued to not make sense throughout the interview. The former NBA superstar has been pranked quite a bit since this interview, especially since he is on the same TV show as Shaq. However, this prank stands out to this day.

Kyle Orton Signing Helmet Prank

Kyle Orton thought he was doing something nice in 2005, but ended up getting embarrassed as a result of a prank. Orton, a quarterback for the Denver Broncos at the time, was asked by a teammate if he could sign a helmet for the teammate's family. Orton agreed and signed the helmet, but the helmet was actually Orton's. The quarterback was a rookie at the time and the veterans loved seeing him wear the signed helmet in practice. Orton probably thought twice before signing his next helmet following the Broncos prank.

Georgia Tech-Auburn Train Prank

We are going back to 1896 for the final prank on the list. Georgia Tech and Auburn, who have a historic rivalry, were set to play a football game in 1896. Auburn students reportedly greased the tracks of the railroad that Georgia Tech was using to travel for the game. The train could not stop where it was supposed to and went multiple miles past its intended destination. Georgia Tech players had to walk back for the game as a result. Auburn football players probably appreciated what the fans did because the team cruised to a lopsided victory following the prank.