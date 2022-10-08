Best College Football Betting Promos And Bonus Offers For Week 6

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

And just like that, it's already Week 6 of the college football season. After seeing Ole Miss rise five spots, Kentucky drop six spots, and other teams experience massive swings in the AP Top 25, the Week 6 college football betting slate is sure to provide us with even more wild endings and fireworks.

To make it even more fun, the best college football betting sites are offering generous welcome offers for those who sign up today. Of the top sportsbooks, five offers stand out above the rest.

See below for more details of these sports betting promos:

Best College Football Betting Promos And Bonus Offers

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where the below sportsbooks are licensed to operate, you are eligible to receive these welcome bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

New Caesars Sportsbook customers can sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. Additionally, new users will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to their account when they register with the promo code ROTOFULL.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

As a new BetMGM customer, you can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, you will receive a free bet credit equal to the amount of your initial wager.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO

New users of WynnBET can register with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO to receive $100 in free bets by making an initial deposit of at least $100 and placing an initial bet of at least $100.

DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a unique welcome bonus for new users with the DraftKings Promo Code. They can win $200 in free bets by placing a $5 winning wager on any NFL moneyline as their first bet. There are no restrictions on the odds of the moneyline wager, but it does have to settle as a win in order to receive the $200 in free bets.

FanDuel Promo Code

New users that sign up via the FanDuel Promo Code link get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000. The initial stake amount will be reimbursed in the form of free bet credits, up to $1,000, if the initial wager settles as a loss.

How Do I Sign Up For The Best College Football Week Betting Promos And Bonus Offers For Week 6

The sign-up process for the above offers is roughly the same across all five sportsbooks. To begin, click the link for each sportsbook to be redirected to the new user registration page. From there, follow the steps below to complete the registration process.

Provide your basic identifying information, so that your identity can be verified.

If there is a promo code, enter it in the appropriate field.

If the sportsbook requires a minimum initial deposit, make that deposit in the required amount.

If the sportsbook requires a specific initial bet, make sure to place the initial wager required to be eligible for the bonus.

Be sure to read through the requirements for each of the best college football betting promos and bonus offers for Week 6 as there may be additional steps, depending on which sportsbook you choose to sign up for.

As the college football season has been the wild ride that we had all hoped for, Week 6 is setting up to be much of the same. With so many nail-biters and upsets, sports bettors have been on the edge of the seats every week. Thanks to the best college football betting promos and bonus offers for Week 6, you can join in on the fun as well.

With the sportsbooks mentioned above, you have the ability to use their welcome bonuses to bet on things like spreads, moneyline winners, and even player props for college football Week 6. Sign up today by clicking through any and all of the links below.