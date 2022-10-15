Best MLB Playoffs Betting Promos And Bonus Offers This Weekend

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The MLB Playoffs heat up every October when the best MLB teams vie for a World Series title. The top sportbooks accordingly provide the best MLB Playoffs betting promos and bonus offers to attract new bettors to MLB betting at this time of the year.

Below, you will find a rundown of the best MLB Playoffs betting promos and bonus offers on the market today, so you can get in on the MLB betting action this weekend.

Best MLB Playoffs Betting Promos And Bonus Offers

As long as you are a new user to the corresponding sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the platform is licensed to operate, then you qualify for the MLB Playoffs betting promos and bonus offers listed below.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL gives new users a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. But that's not all! You also get $1,000 Tier Credits and $1,000 Reward Credits added to your new account when you sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives you access to one of the best MLB betting sites on the market today while also starting you off with a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000. If your first bet is graded as a loss, the bonus code will kick in and you will receive a free bet credited back to your account matching your initial wager, up to $1,000.

WynnBET Promo Code: When you use the WynnBET Promo Code, you get up to $200 in free bets at WynnBET. All you need to do is follow the instructions in the terms and conditions while making an initial qualifying deposit to get your free bets.

FanDuel Promo Code: Thanks to the FanDuel Promo Code offer, if you bet $5, you get $150 as well as a 3-month NBA League Pass subscription. To claim, simply register, make a first-time deposit, and place a real-money wager on FanDuel Sportsbook. You'll get $150 in free bets within 72 hours regardless of if your first bet wins or loses.

How To Sign Up For The Best MLB Playoffs Betting Promos And Bonus Offers This Weekend Now

If you're ready to sign up for one or more of the best MLB Playoffs betting promos and bonus offers listed above, follow the new user registration process below.

Click on the link of the betting promo or bonus offer you want to sign up for. This will redirect you to the corresponding sports betting app's registration page.

You will then be asked to verify your identity and location by entering some basic information, including the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for new account verification purposes.

At this time, you will be prompted to enter a promo code or bonus code for applicable sites.

Make your qualifying first-time minimum deposit to activate the welcome offer. Deposit minimums are highlighted in the terms and conditions of each offer.

By following the steps listed here, you will sign up for the best MLB Playoffs betting promos and bonus offers this weekend.

What Are The Best MLB Playoffs Betting Promos And Bonus Offers To Sign Up For This Weekend?

While just about every notable sportsbook offers a generous welcome offer, the best MLB Playoffs betting promos and bonus offers for this weekend are listed above.

If you want to take advantage of numerous welcome offers, that's a great choice. Doing so is a savvy betting strategy that not only will help you grow your bankroll, but will also help you with line shopping -- a technique to follow to get the best price on every sports betting market. You can't effectively line shop if you only belong to one sports betting site.

Sign up for the best MLB Playoffs betting promos and bonus offers now! Choose the welcome offer, click through the link, and begin wagering on the MLB Playoffs this weekend.