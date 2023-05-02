Best Places To Get A Hot Brown At The Kentucky Derby

The Hot Brown is an iconic Kentucky sandwich. If you plan to attend the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, you may as well grab a Hot Brown while you're in town.

Originally created at the Brown Hotel in Louisville in 1926, the Hot Brown is an open-faced turkey, ham, and bacon sandwich that is covered in a creamy cheese Mornay sauce, and broiled until it's -- you guessed it -- hot and brown. It's then topped with either pimentos or tomatoes over the sauce, for good measure.

If that description got you wondering where you can get one, here are the best places to find a Hot Brown at the Kentucky Derby.

5. Beaumont Inn - Harrisburg, KY

Beaumont Inn is more than just a place to stop by for a sandwich, as it's the oldest family owned and operated bed and breakfast in the state of Kentucky. The Beaumont Inn version of the Hot Brown uses a Swiss cheese Mornay sauce and includes shaved ham alongside the turkey within the Hot Brown itself. The sandwich is served with toast points (no crust) as well as a bacon and tomato garnish.

4. Ramsey's Diner - Lexington, KY

At any of the four Ramsey's Diner locations in Kentucky, you will find Ramsey's version of the Hot Brown. Rather than using a traditional Mornay sauce, this sandwich has separate layers of cream sauce, cheddar, and parmesan cheese along with turkey, ham, and tomatoes on toast, all of which are broiled and then topped with bacon.

3. Patti's 1880's Settlement - Grand Rivers, KY

The premier attraction of a little town called Grand Rivers has been open since 1977 and serves some of the state's most mouth-watering Hot Browns. The Kentucky Hot Brown here consists of ham, mesquite turkey, and sliced tomato baked in Patti's house-made cheese sauce. You can also get a variation called the Patti Brown, which includes a half-pound burger and sautéed mushrooms inside.

2. Brown Hotel - Louisville, KY

The original creator of the Hot Brown comes in a close second on our list. The Brown Hotel still uses chef Fred Schmidt's original recipe, which calls for turkey and tomatoes baked in the oven on Texas toast, topped with a creamy Mornay sauce, broiled, and then served with two slices of bacon. Many modern versions of the Hot Brown feature ham alongside the turkey, but the tried and true Brown Hotel recipe sticks with the bacon on top as the lone pork-based ingredient.

1. Wild Eggs - Louisville, KY

Wild Eggs found the ingredient that takes the Hot Brown to the next level. Their recipe features a few tweaks, with sourdough bread, roasted turkey, Applewood-smoked bacon, diced tomato, and a white cheddar Mornay sauce. But what sets the Wild Eggs version of the Hot Brown apart is the fried egg on top. Wild Eggs also throws on a bit of smoked paprika to give what they call their Kelsey "KY" Brown a little extra kick.