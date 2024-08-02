BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 8

We're down to the final eight in the BIG3 for this final week of the regular season, meaning we have meaningful games all across a slate that emanates from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

All teams in action have records of 3-4 or better, and after Bivouac's upset of the previously undefeated Enemies in Week 7, the league's best record is in play this week.

As customary, RotoWire has quick-hit betting picks for all five clashes using FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

2024 Season BIG 3 Betting Record: 20-14

3's Company at Enemies (Sunday, Aug. 4, 3:00 p.m. ET)

3's Company took a surprising loss at the hands of the 3 Headed Monsters in Week 7, dropping a 50-44 decision that puts Michael Cooper's squad's record at 5-2 heading into the final week. Michael Beasley put up another 30-point performance in defeat and Reggie Evans was a force on the boards again, but a slow start in the first half ended up being Company's undoing.

The Enemies had their own adversity to deal with in Week 7, as they took their first loss of the season in a game against Bivouac that lived up to its billing of a showdown between two powerhouses. Nick Young's squad was led by Jordan Crawford (20 points, eight rebounds) in the 50-46 defeat, with Elijah Stewart (11 points, nine boards) also providing key contributions.

There will be no shortage of incentive for either team in this spot – 3's Company is fighting for one of two available playoff spots, while Enemies are trying to go into the postseason on a winning note and potentially secure the league's best record. As such, I see a hard-hitting game between two teams that are capable of putting up points.

Each squad's defense has also typically been impressive – 3's Company has allowed the league's fewest points (263) while Enemies ranks second in that category (273) – so a close game is very much within the range of outcomes. It's a narrow line, but I'm going with 3's Company battling to the wire.

BIG3 Picks for 3's Company at Enemies

3's Company +2.5 (-114 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ghost Ballers at Tri-State (Sunday, Aug. 4, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Despite a -13 point differential, Ghost Ballers moved their record to 4-3 with a 50-30 thrashing of the Aliens in Week 7. Mike Taylor and Chris Johnson were in prime form while combining for 34 points and six rebounds, while Darnell Jackson was excellent in a complementary role (eight points, seven boards).

Tri-State is also now 4-3, but they've got to that mark with a Week 7 loss. Julius Erving's squad fell to Trilogy by a lopsided 51-39 margin in a game during which Tri-State managed just 14 first-half points. Kevin Murphy, who's set the pace for the team most of the season with strong scoring and rebounding, led the way with an impressive 18-point, seven-rebound, four-assist, three-steal effort, while Ray Nixon was the other double-digit scorer with a 10-point effort.

Both of these teams are in the same boat – they need a win to have a shot at a playoff spot – and are evenly matched when their key players are hitting on all cylinders. Tri-State has been better on the defensive end, however, and Murphy's play has been something to behold. In what I envision being another wire-to-wire battle, I'm going with an outright Tri-State victory.

BIG3 Picks for Ghost Ballers at Tri-State

Tri-State moneyline (-130 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Triplets at Bivouac Best Bets (Sunday, Aug. 4, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Triplets clawed their way to 4-3 with a 51-42 throttling of the Ball Hogs in Week 7, putting Lisa Leslie's squad in the thick of the postseason race. Jeremy and Jannero Pargo and Jeff Ayres all contributed double-digit scoring efforts and combined for a whopping 30 rebounds between them to spearhead a victory over a Ball Hogs squad loaded with ex-NBA talent.

Bivouac's aforementioned four-point victory over the defending champion Enemies was quite the feather in the cap of head coach Gary Payton from that standpoint, but it also locked in the franchise's first-ever playoff appearance. Corey Brewer and Garlon Green's matching 17-point, 13-rebound double-doubles served as the fuel for the hard-fought victory and further cemented the dynamic duo as the heart of a team that appears to have a strong chance at taking home the BIG3 championship.

The Pargo brothers have proven capable of carrying Triplets at different points this season, but Bivouac's well-rounded squad and Brewer's MVP-caliber play have made life difficult on many opponents this season. A potential return by Joe Johnson – who's missed the last two games – would go a long way toward making this a more competitive game, but I still see Bivouac's talent rising to the occasion and heading into the playoffs on a winning note.

BIG3 Picks for Triplets at Bivouac

Bivouac -3.5 (-114 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Trilogy at Ball Hogs Best Bets (Sunday, Aug. 4, 6:00 p.m. ET)

Trilogy was able to pull itself to 3-4 in Week 7 by getting that impressive 12-point victory over Tri-State. Isaiah Briscoe continued his memorable season by leading the way with 25 points, which he complemented with five points and three assists. Meanwhile Cady Lalanne, who has increasingly emerged as the season has gone on, posted a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double that also included a pair of blocks.

The Ball Hogs slipped to 3-4 with their loss to the Triplets and made themselves considerable long shots to make the postseason in the process. Jodie Meeks (19 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal) and DaJuan Summers (17 points, five rebounds, one assist, one block) were both in fine form, but Leandro Barbosa, who'd been a fairly consistent source of offense, only managed six points despite strong contributions (six rebounds, four assists, three steals, one block) elsewhere.

Depending on how the earlier games on the slate shake out, neither team may have a playoff spot on the line by the time this contest tips off. In such a scenario, which is highly likely, it will come down to playing for pride. Both squads have proud veterans, but the Hogs have particularly struggled with consistency and sport a -9 point differential.

Meanwhile, Trilogy is actually at a +1 and have scored the fourth-most points in the league (331). As such, I'm going with an outright victory for Briscoe and the boys.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy at Ball Hogs

Trilogy moneyline (-130 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 8 Best Bets Recap