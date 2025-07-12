BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best BIG3 Bets for Week 5

BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 5

BIG3 Basketball returns for its eighth season with plenty of new notable names and a few twists to the traditional format that could make it the league's best season yet.

For the first time in BIG3 history, teams are now tied into specific cities. Plenty of last year's notable names return, while new incoming stars like Dwight Howard, Montrezl Harrell and potentially Kemba Walker (if he can overcome some lingering knee issues) enhance an already impressive talent pool that also includes former NBA luminaries such as Jeff Teague, Michael Beasley, Joe Johnson, Greg Monroe and Paul Millsap, among others.

This season, RotoWire will once again have quick-hit betting picks for all four clashes each week using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds, continuing with Sunday's four-game slate at TD Garden in Boston.

2025 BIG3 Betting Record: 4-8

DMV Trilogy vs. Miami 305 Best Bets (Sunday, July 13, 3:00 p.m. ET)

Trilogy doesn't have the decorated roster of several other BIG3 squads, but Stephen Jackson's team has shown plenty of fight despite its 0-3 record. The latest example came in Week 3 down in Miami, where they shook off the matchup against a deeper Triplets team and nearly pulled off a win before succumbing by a 51-48 score.

Trilogy's three losses have come by a total of 15 points, with their largest margin of defeat being eight points to the Ball Hogs in Week 2. Despite the lack of big names, Trilogy's roster does have plenty of BIG3 experience in the form of Earl Clark, Mike Taylor, Isaiah Austin and Isaiah Briscoe. They've compiled 136 points overall thus far, which is better than the three teams directly above them in the standings (Rig Hands, Ball Hogs, and the 2-1 Amps).

Meanwhile, 305 has been about as good as expected, considering a star-studded cast that includes reigning MVP Michael Beasley, Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson. Miami has a league-best +22-point differential and is tied for the second-most points scored (147) through three games.

Trilogy can put up points but also give them up at a pretty good clip, and while there's no questioning 305's offensive capabilities either, they did give up an average of 47.5 points in the first two weeks before a blowout of the Ball Hogs in South Florida before the bye week. Given the low total and these factors, I like the chances of the Over hitting.

BIG3 Picks for Trilogy vs. 305

Over 91.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Dallas Power vs. Chicago Triplets (Sunday, July 13, 4:00 p.m. ET)

Both of these teams have rosters that will catch the eye of long-time NBA fans. On the Power side of the equation, the trio of Glen Rice, Jr., Paul Millsap and Greg Monroe spearhead the team's efforts and most recently accounted for 47 of the team's 51 points in a Week 3 rout of the Joe Johnson-less Amps.

Meanwhile, the Triplets boast leading BIG3 Rookie of the Year contender – and one-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner – Montrezl Harrell, as well as Nasir Core, Jason Richardson and Amir Johnson. Harrell and Core were a two-man wrecking crew in the aforementioned tight 51-48 victory against Trilogy in Week 3, combining for 43 points and 18 rebounds.

Chicago has been impressive on both ends of the floor on the way to a 2-1 mark, scoring a league-high 150 points while giving up the second-fewest points (132). Their one loss came by the thinnest possible BIG3 margin – two points – to the Amps back in Week 1. Then, Dallas was lucky to escape with a 51-49 victory that same day over the Ball Hogs after being down by nine in a game-point situation, and they subsequently took a five-point loss to the Riot in Week 2.

Dallas did rout Detroit in Week 3 by a 51-30 margin, but that was an Amps team without Joe Johnson (thigh), an absence that made all the difference. That victory seems to be having an impact on this line, which I feel is ripe for exploiting.

BIG3 Picks for Power vs. Triplets

Triplets +2.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

LA Riot at Boston Ball Hogs (Sunday, July 13, 5:00 p.m. ET)

The Dwight Howard/Jordan Crawford-led Riot looked a bit out of sorts in Week 1 while losing to 305 by a 50-44 score, but they've since bounced back with five- and six-point wins over the Power and Rig Hands, respectively. Having disposed of both Texas squads, LA now takes aim at Sunday's home team, the Ball Hogs, and the Riot are by far the biggest favorites of the day.

A significant factor fueling this unusually large spread is the Ball Hogs' putrid Week 3 performance down in Miami. Boston was already down 25-14 by intermission and seemed to go through the motions for the most part after halftime, leading to an embarrassing 50-31 defeat. Yet, despite the massive loss, the Ball Hogs still have just a -13-point differential for the season and arguably should be 2-1 after blowing that golden Week 1 opportunity against the Power.

In between that debacle and Week 3's, Gary Payton's squad posted an eight-point win over Trilogy in Week 2. There's no question Boston will be outmanned on paper against Howard, Crawford, Wesley Johnson and Elijah Stewart, but the Ball Hogs have some solid ammunition of their own in Jonathon Simmons and BIG3 vets like Kevin Murphy and Chris Johnson.

This spread is perhaps a bit too influenced by the Ball Hogs' Week 3 play, but my bet is on Payton making sure his charges are putting on a much better showing in front of their home crowd, and new addition Dominique Johnson could make an immediate impact with his shooting.

BIG3 Picks for Riot at Ball Hogs

Ball Hogs +8.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Detroit Amps vs. Houston Rig Hands Best Bets (Sunday, July 13, 6:00 p.m. ET)

The final game of the day should be an interesting one, but the Amps will be forced to once again take the floor without Johnson due to his thigh injury. However, Detroit signed Cameron Smith, a talented wing that should help make up for Johnson's absence and offer some solid defense.

The Amps will need the rest of the roster to generate much more production than Week 3, however, as Detroit mustered just 31 points against the Power without Johnson at Kaseya Center. Jeremy Pargo (18 points, four rebounds, two assists) was seemingly the only member of the squad that came to play, but Darnell Jackson, Shakur Juiston and Ray Nixon are certainly capable of contributing much more than 12 total points between them.

The Rig Hands have a -17-point differential and 1-2 record, so they don't present as a particularly daunting challenge on paper. Calvin Murphy's crew did play the Riot competitively in Week 3 and had a chance at a victory before falling by a 50-46 score. Corey Brewer and Garlon Green make for a formidable 1-2 punch most weeks and both Jaylen Johnson and Brandon Moss are solid complementary options.

There's arguably more offensive upside on either side here than the total is giving these teams credit for, and enough defensive issues as well – Detroit and Houston are surrendering 48.6 and 49 points per game, respectively. Consequently, this is another game where we can jump in a relatively modest total and bet the Over.

BIG3 Picks for Amps vs. Rig Hands

Over 93.5 points (-112 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 5 Best Bets Recap