BIG3 Basketball Betting: Best Bets for Week 2



The BIG3 got its seventh season off to a rousing start on Saturday, June 15th with a host of close games, as only one contest finished with a margin of victory of greater than six points.

There's another exciting six-game slate on tap in Week 2 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, and RotoWire has quick-hit betting picks for each clash using DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

Ghost Ballers vs Enemies Best Bets (Saturday, June 22, 1:00 p.m. ET)

This could be the marquee matchup of the week if both teams carry over the momentum from their solid season-opening performances.

The Ballers squeaked out a 50-48 victory over the Killer 3s in which Mike Taylor and Chris Johnson combined for 41 points and a whopping 19 rebounds. Meanwhile, the defending champion Enemies picked up right where they left off the summer prior, toppling the Triplets by a 50-44 score with a dominant second half.

The Enemies appear to be a bit less top heavy than the Ballers, as Jordan Crawford, Elijah Stewart and Isaiah Austin bring an impressively diverse combination of skills to the table. Both teams can certainly put up points, however, and the 92.5-point total on FD seems a bit low for the talent that will be on the floor.

BIG3 Picks for Ghost Ballers vs Enemies

Over 92.5 points (-113 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tri-State vs Trilogy Best Bets (Saturday June 22, 1:40 p.m. ET)

In contrast to the opening game of the afternoon, this is a battle of two squads that head into Week 2 searching for their first wins of the season.

The Julius Erving-coached Tri-State squad was out of sync offensively in Week 1, mustering just 37 points and earning the dubious distinction of being the only team to not hit the 40-point threshold on the day, despite some solid former NBA talent on the roster.

Trilogy was much more competitive in its matchup against Bivouac but still came out on the wrong end of a 52-47 score. However, former Kentucky Wildcat Isaiah Briscoe's 21 points offered some reason for optimism, as did Earl Clark's 11-point, 12-rebound double-double.

With Trilogy still working in several players new to the BIG3 and the capable likes of Amir Johnson, Henry Sims, Kevin Murphy and Jason Richardson on the Tri-State roster, I like them to keep things competitive enough to cover a 4.5-point spread.

BIG3 Picks for Tri-State vs Trilogy

Tri-State +4.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bivouac vs 3's Company Best Bets (Saturday June 22, 2:20 p.m. ET)

Gary Payton's Bivouac squad is led by a couple of names that have accomplished plenty at the highest level of 5-on-5 pro ball – Gerald Green and Corey Brewer. The duo spearheads a defensive-minded squad that's added size in one-time Louisville Cardinal Jaylen Johnson and Javier Carter.

Meanwhile, Michael Cooper's 3's Company squad survived a barnburner with the Power in Week 1, squeaking by with a 52-50 victory. There's plenty of recognizable faces on their roster as well, as Mario Chalmers, Michael Beasley and Reggie Evans all played big roles in the victory. Sean Williams and Nasir Core also joined Chalmers and Beasley as double-digit scorers in the season-opening win, speaking to the team's balance.

There's plenty of potential for points given the talent on the floor and each team's Week 1 performances, putting me in the camp of the Over in this game as well.

BIG3 Picks for Bivouac vs 3's Company

Over 92.5 points (-113 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Killer 3's vs Power Best Bets (Saturday June 22, 3:00 p.m. ET)

The Killer 3's took a narrow 50-48 loss to the Ghost Ballers in Week 1, but they did get a trio of double-digit scoring performances led by Donte Greene's 20 points, which he impressively complemented with 15 rebounds.

The Power had its own frustrating loss, the aforementioned 52-50 defeat to 3's Company that came down to the wire. Glen Rice Jr. once again looks poised to power the team offensively after an impressive summer in 2023 and a team-high 17 points in Week 1.

This has the makings of what could be the closest game of the week due to what appears to be two very evenly-matched rosters, leading to my backing of a Power cover on a big number.

BIG3 Picks for Killer 3's vs Power

Power +5.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

3 Headed Monsters vs Triplets (Saturday June 22, 3:40 p.m. ET)

The 3 Headed Monsters' Rashard Lewis enjoyed an auspicious head coaching debut in Week 1, scoring a 51-46 win over the Aliens that saw one-time NBA All-Star Jeff Teague make his BIG3 debut with a solid 10-point, four-assist, two-rebound, one-steal performance. Teague should only get more acclimated with each passing week and is joined by a solid cast that includes fellow former NBA luminary Greg Monroe.

The Joe Johnson-spearheaded Triplets stumbled in their first game with a 50-44 loss to the defending champion Enemies, although Johnson was in fine form with a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds. Jamario Moon and Jeremy Pargo are also on hand to help complement Johnson's efforts, although neither was particularly productive on the scoring front in the opener.

Given the talent on the Monsters, I'm in the camp of them sliding in under the number.

BIG3 Picks for 3 Headed Monsters vs Triplets

3 Headed Monsters +2.5 (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Aliens vs Ball Hogs (Saturday, June 22, 4:20 p.m. ET)

The Aliens not only fell to the 3 Headed Monsters in Week 1, they may have lost BIG3 newcomer and former NBA standout Paul Millsap for the season due to a lower leg injury. That weakens a group that also includes Millsap's brothers John and Abraham, and replacement signing Devin Ebanks, who played for Tri-State last season and was a 2010 second-round pick of the Lakers, could take some time to acclimate.

The Ball Hogs enjoyed the biggest margin of victory in Week 1 with their 51-37 drubbing of Tri-State, a game in which they got a balanced performance from their talented roster and saw Leandro Barbosa lead the team with 19 points and eight rebounds. The Hogs also boast the likes of sharpshooter Jodie Meeks and aggressive big man Larry Sanders, making them a potential postseason contender.

Given what appears to be a clear disparity in talent, I like the Ball Hogs to cover.

BIG3 Picks for Aliens vs Ball Hogs

Ball Hogs -2.5 (-115 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

BIG3 Week 2 Best Bets Recap